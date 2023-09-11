Video: Ukraine special forces reclaim offshore Boika Towers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Europe / Rigs & Vessels

Video: Ukraine special forces reclaim offshore Boika Towers

“The platforms command valuable hydrocarbon resources. However, like Snake Island to the west, they can also be used as forward deployment bases, helicopter landing sites, and to position long-range missile systems,” the MoD said.
Ed Reed
11/09/2023, 3:17 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
Ukraine's GUR has reclaimed platforms and rigs from Russia in the Black Sea
Ukrainian special forces have declared success in retaking platforms and rigs in the Black Sea. Offshore Crimea. Supplied by Ukraine's GUR Date; 11/09/2023

Ukrainian special forces have declared success in retaking platforms and rigs in the Black Sea, known as the Boika Towers.

Ukraine's GUR has reclaimed platforms and rigs from Russia in the Black Sea
Offshore Crimea. Supplied by Ukraine's GUR Date; 11/09/2023

Russia seized the platforms, Ukraine and Petro Godovanets, in 2014 during the invasion of Crimea. Ukraine’s GUR – a special unit within the Ministry of Defence – overran the facilities, they reported today.

Russia renamed the platforms Crimea-1 and Crimea-2 respectively.

A video released by the GUR reveals troops on RIBs heading to the platforms and then securing them. They removed equipment including Neva radar equipment and unguided missiles.

Ukraine has said Russia used the platforms to monitor movements in the area. Russia also used the facilities to land helicopters, according to Ukraine.

In addition to the two platforms, the GUR said they had also seized control of two rigs, Tavrida and Syvash.

The video from Ukraine also shows skirmish with a Russian fighter, claimed to be a Sukhoi Su-30. Scouts on the boats open fire at the jet and fire a missile.

The fate of the jet was unclear but the GUR statement claimed it was damaged and had to retreat.

Ukraine and Russia have clashed a number of times in the Black Sea. Russia’s Ministry of Defence reported in August that an Su-30 had destroyed a Ukrainian reconnaissance boat near a “Russian gas platform in the Black Sea”.

It is not clear whether the Russian and Ukrainian statements apply to the same incident.

The UK’s Ministry of Defence said Ukraine and Russia have periodically occupied offshore platforms.

Back and forward

Ukraine's special forces have taken back platforms from Russia in the Black Sea
Supplied by Ukraine's GUR Date; 11/09/2023

Ukraine also struck the platforms in June 2022. At the time, there were 109 employees on the rigs.

After Russia seized the platforms and rigs in 2014, they moved the equipment from the Odesa gas field into the Black Sea.

Russia’s Chernomorneftegaz had control of the facilities. The US announced sanctions on the company – and various Crimean officials – in 2014. The US declared Crimea was “occupied territory”.

Chernomorneftegaz, the US said, was “complicit in the misappropriation of state assets of Ukraine or of an economically significant entity in Ukraine”.

