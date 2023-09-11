UK government formally approves new North Sea oil project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea / E&P

UK government formally approves new North Sea oil project

By Allister Thomas
11/09/2023, 5:34 pm Updated: 11/09/2023, 5:44 pm
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Supplied by Harbour Energyaffleck oil
Habour Energy's Judy platform will be boosted by Affleck.

The UK Government has formally approved the Affleck redevelopment – a new oil project in the North Sea.

Affleck, from NEO Energy, sits 178 miles south-east of Aberdeen and is planned as a tie-back to the Harbour Energy (LON: HBR) Judy platform via the Talbot pipeline.

It comes weeks after then energy secretary Grant Shapps gave his provisional ok to the project, which is expecting first oil between Q2 and Q4 of next year.

NEO Energy, the sector’s fifth-largest producer and owned by Norwegian private equity firm HitecVision, declined to comment.

A UK Government spokesperson said: “The UK Government continues to back the North Sea oil and gas industry as part of drive to make Britain more energy independent.”

The field is another boost to the Judy hub owned by Harbour, which earlier this year saw its Talbot field receive a regulatory green light. It is due online next year.

Talbot, which will co-mingle its production with Affleck, is estimated to hold around 18.1 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe) of light oil with associated gas.

According to NEO’s environmental statement, Affleck will produce mostly oil, reaching a peak of 5,218 barrels per day, tailing to 1,244 barrels per day in 2037 (with some associated gas).

affleck oil © Supplied by NEO
The Affleck project.

NEO’s forecasts are out to 2037 in the high case, or 2035 in the mid or low case, but notes that “it is most likely that economic COP (cessation of production) will occur earlier”.

Beginning operation in the middle of 2009 before this current stage, Affleck produced 4.3 million barrels before its eventual decommissioning – the new project will repurpose the two wells formerly in use.

The project was previously operated by TotalEnergies.

Regulator OPRED deemed there was “not likely” to be a significant effect on the environment from this new plan.

It comes as the industry awaits news on larger projects – namely the Rosebank field in the West of Shetland – receiving approval.

Equinor UK boss Arne Gurtner said last week that a final investment decision is on track for the end of this year.

Environmental groups like Greenpeace have slammed approval of new UK oil and gas project approvals.

When Talbot was greenlit in March, the NGO said: “They’ll claim it’s in the name of energy security but, since the oil and gas belongs not to the UK but the company extracting it, and will be sold on the open market to the highest bidder, this couldn’t be further from the truth.”

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts