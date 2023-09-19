‘Financially untenable’: Drilling body warns renewables at risk amid North Sea rig exodus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Europe / Rigs & Vessels

‘Financially untenable’: Drilling body warns renewables at risk amid North Sea rig exodus

By Mathew Perry
19/09/2023, 6:30 am
© Shutterstock / Lukasz ZA picture of an offshore oil rig drilling platform in the North Sea
An offshore oil rig drilling platform.

A North Sea drilling industry body has warned the viability of UK renewables projects is at risk unless the UK government changes its policy towards windfall taxes and day rates.

Chairman of the North Sea chapter of the International Association of Drilling Contractors Darren Sutherland said challenging market conditions are leading to rig operators leaving for regions which offer better rates and longer-duration contracts such as Australia.

“The drilling industry is capital intensive. We have stakeholders that must be satisfied financially,” Mr Sutherland told Energy Voice.

“It is not a case of not wanting to work in the North Sea, but it is becoming financially untenable for drilling rigs to remain awaiting longer-term work programmes to materialise and we do not see the situation changing”.

A photo of Chairman of the North Sea Chapter of the IADC Darren Sutherland with the Prospector 1 vessel in the background. © Supplied
Chairman of the North Sea Chapter of the IADC Darren Sutherland.

According to analysis by Westwood Global Energy Group, the announcement of a 10% increase to the UK Energy Profits Levy (EPL) in November 2022 has led to rig operators departing the region for better prospects overseas.

Westwood said in March that the market is now 40% leaner than it was in 2017.

Drilling industry ‘tip of the spear’ for renewables

Mr Sutherland said the drilling industry was the “‘tip of the spear’ when it comes to creating wells, whether that’s for oil, gas or carbon capture and storage (CCS)”.

A recent report released by Offshore Energy UK (OEUK) estimates that by 2030, “70% of the demand from offshore wind activity and 90% of carbon transport and storage requirements are likely to be dependent on the same supply chain capabilities that already service oil and gas”.

The report warned government policies which constrain oil and gas licensing and development activity could threaten low carbon energy expansion in the UK.

Mr Sutherland said the OEUK report reaffirmed the concerns of the IADC and he believes not enough is being done by the UK government to avoid the loss of rigs in the North Sea.

“We are seeing some changes, but it feels like too little too late,” he said.

“For example, we welcome recent news on the issuing of new licences, but the timeframe from the issuing of a licence to starting drilling can be anywhere from three to five years.

“The drilling contractor community cannot wait around hoping that happens”.

Supply chain needs support

Mr Sutherland said he is not convinced policy makers are supporting an adequate supply chain in need of investment following the COVID pandemic and recent downturns.

“The North Sea supply chain needs to be able to see a future here, otherwise companies will invest in regions where they will get a better return,” he said.

“We need to see a longer-term vision for the North Sea with a stable fiscal regime to make it more attractive for businesses to invest here.

Mr Sutherland said the North Sea drilling industry had held out for many years hoping for a rebound, but it had yet to materialise.

“Rigs will leave and the market will tighten,” he said.

“When that happens and there are not enough rigs to support demand, costs will rise and projects that were viable will become economically unviable”.

Earlier this month, the OEUK warned in its economic report that up to £100bn of North Sea energy developments are in FID doldrums due to political uncertainty.

The figure relates to oil and gas, carbon capture and storage (CCS), hydrogen and offshore wind.

