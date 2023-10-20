Northern Drilling shares sink as it seeks Hanwha appeal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Europe / Rigs & Vessels

Northern Drilling shares sink as it seeks Hanwha appeal

On news of the September ruling, Northern Drilling’s share price fell from 2.32 euro ($2.45) to 0.3 euro ($0.31). The company’s decision to appeal against the ruling triggered a further fall, to 0.13 euro ($0.14). It is down 94% on the month.
20/10/2023
Norway

Northern Drilling intends to appeal its latest arbitration loss against Hanwha Ocean, but such a move will take its toll, the company has warned.

Northern Drilling has no other assets beyond its claims on the West Aquila and West Libra, seventh generation ultra-deepwater drillships.

In September, the arbitration tribunal found in favour of Hanwha, and against Norwegian-listed Northern Drilling. At that point, the company warned there would be further claims from Hanwha, for losses and costs.

Northern Drilling has said it will appeal against the ruling on a point of law and also on “grounds of serious irregularity”.

Generally, the court would need to approve Northern Drilling’s rights to appeal. However, the company said it did not require permission to challenge the ruling on the basis of serious irregularity.

However, it will need cash. As a first step, it will aim to raise $3-3.5 million through an equity placement. It will require more cash as it progresses.

Given the challenges it faces, and the equity plans, Northern Drilling intends to hold a special meeting to reduce the par value of its shares from $1 to $0.01. It expects to raise equity around the new par value of its shares.

The company raised $10mn in February and a $1.7mn credit facility in August from shipping magnate John Fredriksen’s Sterna Finance.

Northern Drilling’s claims on the drillships date to 2019-21. The company claimed it cancelled the construction contracts and would like its deposits back, worth $180mn. Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME), which became Hanwha, disagreed.

Transocean bought the West Aquila, renamed as Deepwater Aquila. The drillship is currently in the South China Sea, on the way to Brazil for a three-year contract under a $448,000 dayrate.

