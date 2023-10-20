Survey complete, Hartshead plans tender for SNS pipelines work

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Survey complete, Hartshead plans tender for SNS pipelines work

By Andrew Dykes
20/10/2023, 2:52 pm Updated: 20/10/2023, 2:53 pm
© Supplied by GardlinePictured: Gardline survey vessel Ocean Resolution.
Hartshead Resources says survey work has been completed on the route of a proposed gas pipeline for its southern North Sea development, with engineering work to be awarded next year.

The Australian-listed explorer (ASX:HHR) reported this week that the Gardline Ocean Observer had completed its month-long survey campaign of offtake routes for gas production from the Anning and Somerville fields.

Kicked off in September, the survey saw over 1000 km of seismic lines run and 52 cone penetration tests (CPT) and 23 vibrocores taken to help define the seabed status. In addition 27 seabed samples and camera transects were taken to identify any habitats and provide input to the environmental baseline survey.

It marks the next step for the development after the completion of a key farm-out earlier this year, in which Viaro, the owner of Rockrose Energy, agreed to buy a majority stake in Licence P2607 from Hartshead Resources in a “landmark” £105 million deal.

Under the agreement, Viaro/Rockrose became a 60% owner of the Anning and Somerville fields, as well as Hodgkin and Lovelace, though Hartshead retained operatorship.

The partners have outlined a three-phase development plan for infrastructure around the prospects, the first portion of which they hope to tap 2P reserves of 301.5 billion cubic feet of gas, equivalent to around 52 million barrels of oil.

The partners plan to drill six production wells at the former two fields from two normally unmanned installations (NUI). These will be tied back to Shell’s Leman Alpha installation, allowing for onward transportation and processing to Bacton, and into the gas network.

Hartshead submitted a field development plan for the cluster this summer, ahead of a final investment decision reportedly slated for Q4 this year and a target of first gas in 2025.

Hartshead North Sea © Supplied by Hartshead
Hartshead License P2607 with proposed tie back route via Shell infrastructure.

Pipeline EPCI in early 2024

The material recovered from the latest survey will undergo laboratory analysis, with results expected to be reported early in 2024, the operator said. This will feed into its environmental statement for the Anning and Somerville development.

A full survey report is also being prepared, which will then be used to support an invitation to tender for the pipeline EPCI work. Hartshead said this has already been offered to “five internationally recognised pipeline and subsea installation contracting companies”.

Responses to the invitation are expected before the end of the year, and will then be evaluated, with an award expected in “early 2024.”

Hartshead CEO Keith Bush said: “We would like to thank the team involved in performing the survey work with extreme diligence and attention to safety, working in rapidly changing weather conditions and showing remarkable flexibility when changes to the programme were required.

“The data gathered will allow us to progress the Environmental Statement as planned and ensure that tenders for the pipeline contracts reflect the real conditions on the seabed.”

Phase 2 plans

Meanwhile, a recent search note from advisory group Cavendish suggest further Phase 2 development plans are also promising, while Hartshead trades at a “substantial discount” to its suggested target price.

After Anning and Somerville the pair intend to tap a further 139 bcf of 2C contingent resources across the Hodgkin and Lovelace fields.

Cavendish reports that Hodgkin is expected to be developed via a two-well normally unmanned platform with a pipeline to Somerville at a gross capex of around £150m.

Meanwhile Lovelace is expected to be developed via a single production well tied back to Hodgkin, with first production assumed to commence in 2028, a year-after Hodgkin.

Looking to Phase 3, a recent Hartshead corporate presentation highlights an Xodus Group exploration study identifying 12 new exploration prospects around the licences, including those such as Garrod, Ayrton, Stephenson and McLaren.

Cavendish analysts suggest there is even the potential for some of these – such as McLaren – to be drilled as part of Hartshead’s Phase I development given their proximities to Somerville and Anning, “crystallising value prior to the Phase II development.”

