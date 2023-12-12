OMV contracts Transocean semisub for Black Sea gas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Europe / Rigs & Vessels

OMV contracts Transocean semisub for Black Sea gas

Should OMV choose to retain the rig beyond the initial 540 days, the day rate increases to $480,000.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
12/12/2023, 2:13 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
Benriach TotalEnergies
The Transocean Barents

OMV Petrom has contracted the Transocean Barents for work in Romania’s Black Sea, at a rate around $100,000 per day higher than its current price.

Transocean said the harsh environment semisubmersible would go to work for OMV for at least 540 days. It set the rate at $465,000 per day, excluding additional services.

OMV will use the semisub for work on Romania’s Neptun Deep project, which it approved in June this year. The 4 billion euro ($4.3bn) project is expected to start producing gas in 2027.

The rig is currently under contract to Eni, from October to January 2024, for $370,000 per day. The semisubmersible is working off Cyprus, having completed work for TotalEnergies in Lebanon. While working for the French company, it commanded a $365,000 day rate.

Transocean said the programme would begin in the first quarter of 2025 and provide $251 million in backlog, excluding full compensation for mobilisation and demobilisation.

Should OMV choose to retain the rig beyond the initial 540 days, the day rate increases to $480,000.

TotalEnergies has an option to keep the rig beyond January. It has two options, which could see the unit in service until June 2024 in the East Mediterranean.

OMV is working on the Neptun Deep project with Romgaz. It aims to produce around 100 billion cubic metres of gas, with production of around 8 bcm per year, for 10 years, at plateau. The block holds two gas fields, Domino and Pelican South.

The project will require 10 wells and three subsea production systems. A gas pipeline will run to Tuzla.

OMV took over the role of operation in 2022, following the sale of ExxonMobil’s stake to Romgaz.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts