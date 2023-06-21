OMV, Romgaz approve major Romanian gas plan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Europe / Offshore

OMV, Romgaz approve major Romanian gas plan

"Starting with 2027, we will have a new natural gas source with potential to significantly increase the country's natural gas production, thus securing safety of supply.”
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
21/06/2023, 9:17 am
OMV Petrom has taken a final investment decision (FID) on Romania’s Neptun Deep project in the Black Sea.

The total investment in the development is 4 billion euros ($4.4bn) and first gas is due in 2027. Neptun Deep will reach a peak production of around 8 billion cubic metres per year for 10 years, with total recoverable volumes of 100 billion cubic metres.

The plan covers the development of the Domino and Pelican South offshore gas fields. The companies plan to drill 10 wells and install three subsea production systems and associated flowlines, with an offshore platform and a gas pipeline to Tuzla.

OMV will operate the project remotely, using a digital twin.

OMV CEO Christina Verchere said this was the first deepwater offshore project in Romania. “This is a major step forward in our Strategy 2030 execution and will bring a significant shift in our portfolio.”

Romgaz CEO Razvan Popescu said the project was strategic for Romania and the region. It will secure “the required natural gas and the country’s energy transition. Starting with 2027, we will have a new natural gas source with potential to significantly increase the country’s natural gas production, thus securing safety of supply.”

OMV is the operator with a 50% stake, while Romgaz has the other 50%. The companies are submitting the development plan to the National Agency for Mineral Resources (NAMR) for approval.

Romgaz deputy CEO Aristotel Marius Jude expressed confidence the NAMR would approve “as soon as possible” the development plan.

Competitive

The operator said the costs and emissions were low. It has estimated unit costs of $3 per boe for the life of the field and a carbon footprint of 2.2 kg per boe.

The Neptun Deep block covers 7,500 square km and is around 160 km from shore. The licence covers water depths ranging from 100 to 1,000 metres.

Exploration began in 2008 and the first gas discovery was made in 2012. Romgaz bought out ExxonMobil from the project in 2022, paying $1.06bn for the asset.

At the time, Exxon head of upstream Liam Mallon said the company was focusing “our investments in advantaged assets with a low cost of supply”. Some tax and regulatory issues in moving the project forward contributed to Exxon’s decisions.

OMV signed a deal with Transgaz to book pipeline capacity in March. The deal will run from September 2026 to 2042.

