Oil & Gas / Middle East

Technip Energies, NPCC launch MENA-focused energy transition unit

Technip Energies and Abu Dhabi’s National Petroleum Construction Co. (NPCC) have agreed to establish a joint company, aiming to focus on the energy transition.
By Ed Reed
19/07/2022, 2:45 pm Updated: 19/07/2022, 2:50 pm
© Supplied by Technip EnergiesTechnip Energies floating wind
An artist's impression of Technip Energies' X1 Wind Floater

The NT Energies venture will focus on the United Arab Emirates. It will also work in the broader Middle East and North Africa region. It will provide added value in blue and green hydrogen, carbon capture, waste-to-energy and biorefining.

The companies signed the deal during UAE President Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s visit to Paris. The UAE president and French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Catherine Colonna witnessed the signing of the agreement.

Technip Energies CEO Arnaud Pieton and NPCC CEO Ahmed Al Dhaheri signed the document.

Pieton said the agreement with NPCC “marks a new milestone in our journey to accelerate the energy transition and limit climate change”.

NT Energies will “be able to rapidly bring to life the energy transition infrastructures that the UAE and MENA region require both domestically and for exports, particularly in the areas of power to gas, blue/green hydrogen and ammonia, CO2 management, sustainable fuels and circularity”.

The Technip Energies executive went on to say the collaboration would help develop local skills, increase in-country value and break down barriers.

Bringing skills

Al Dhaheri said Technip Energies would provide “technological know-how, overall project management capabilities and global footprint”. NPCC will bring “project management skills for EPC projects, regional footprint and fabrication capabilities”.

The new venture will also work on oil and gas field, on- and offshore.

NPCC is a subsidiary of National Marine Dredging Group. The CEO of the parent company, Yasser Zaghloul, said the agreement was “in line with the UAE’s strategy to take positive and effective climate change actions to ensure a decarbonised future. This agreement with Technip Energies opens up new opportunities for sharing expertise in the field of sustainable energy and aligns with our expansion plans and ongoing search for new ways to strengthen global partnerships in line with our strategic vision of continuous growth.”

Tags

