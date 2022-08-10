Taqa toasts £1.1 billion profits as oil and gas prices surge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Middle East

Taqa toasts £1.1 billion profits as oil and gas prices surge

Abu Dhabi state energy firm Taqa toasted a 54% surge in profits for the first half of 2022 amid an oil and gas price windfall.
Allister Thomas
10/08/2022, 3:20 pm
Photo of Allister Thomas
Taqa
Taqa operates several North Sea installations, including Tern Alpha

Abu Dhabi state energy firm Taqa toasted a 54% surge in profits for the first half of 2022 amid an oil and gas price windfall.

Just last month Taqa completed a review of its oil and gas business, deciding to keep it following reported plans to sell – including offloading its assets in the UK.

Taqa posted pre-tax profits of £1.1bn for H1 2022, up from £735m in the same period last year.

Revenues totalled £5.7bn, up 17% on the first half of 2021 at £4.9bn, as the group’s average realised oil price climbed to $90.83 per barrel in 2022 compared to $60.27 in 2021.

Taqa produced an average of 124,100 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) during the half, unchanged on the same period last year.

Key milestones for the group include a $1.9bn deal struck in June, alongside ADNOC, to acquire Abu Dhabi’s clean energy firm Masdar.

Chairman H.E. Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi said: “TAQA Group has continued to deliver on its growth ambitions to be the low carbon power and water champion of Abu Dhabi and beyond, and this is reflected in its results for the first half of the year.

“Notably, we have made progress on our clean energy journey having entered into binding agreements for the acquisition of a stake in Masdar. The transaction between Mubadala, ADNOC and TAQA will create a global clean energy powerhouse that consolidates renewable energy and green hydrogen efforts under a unified brand and further accelerate TAQA’s growth trajectory.

“The partnership also sets out to transform the energy landscape both in Abu Dhabi and on a global scale, supporting the country’s own ‘Net-Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative’ and cementing its role as a leader driving global energy transition efforts.”

