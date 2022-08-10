Aker BP submits development plan for Trell & Trine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Norway

Aker BP submits development plan for Trell & Trine

Aker BP has submitted plans for its Trell and Trine development with Norwegian regulators, with a view to boosting reserves at the wider Alvheim area above 750 million barrels.
By Andrew Dykes
10/08/2022, 3:30 pm
© Supplied by Aker BPRendering of the Trell and Trine development.
Alongside licence partners Petoro and LOTOS Exploration & Production, the Norwegian operator submitted a plan for development and operation (PDO) to the Ministry of Petroleum and Energy (MPE) on Wednesday.

The Trell (licence 102 F/G) and Trine (licence 036E/F) discoveries lie some 15 miles east of the Alvheim floating production storage and offload vessel (FPSO) in the central North Sea, close to the UK border.

The PDO foresees three wells and two new subsea installations which will be tied back to existing infrastructure on East Kameleon, and further on to the Alvheim FPSO.

One of these wells is Trell Nord, which although not yet proven, has a “high likelihood of discovery”, Aker BP said. It plans to first prove hydrocarbons in Trell Nord, before drilling wells in Trell and Trine.

The programme will conclude with a production well at Trell Nord, if successful.

Recoverable resources at Trell and Trine are estimated at around 25 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe).

Total investment in the project is estimated at approximately NOK 6 billion ($700 million), with production scheduled to start in the first quarter of 2025.

The submission is the third PDO for the Alvheim area this year, following close behind Frosk and Kobra East & Gekko (KEG).

Aker BP CEO Karl Johnny Hersvik said the plan was “yet another confirmation of a success story on Alvheim that we and our partners can be proud of.”

“From an operational perspective, the Alvheim area is one of the most cost-effective on the Norwegian shelf, and the resource base has expanded dramatically since the field came on stream. This is the result of targeted exploration and business development, technological innovation and, not least, the level of cooperation with the suppliers,” he added.

The emissions intensity of the new development is expected to be “very low”, the company added, estimated at 0.3kg CO2 per barrel.

extend life Alvheim field © Supplied by Aker BP
The Alvheim FPSO

The Alvheim field consists of the Kneler, Boa, Kameleon and East Kameleon structures, which were later joined by the Viper-Kobra structures and the Gekko discovery.

The wider Alvheim area includes satellite fields Bøyla, Vilje, Volund and Skogul, all of which produce via the Alvheim FPSO, which came on stream on 8 June 2008.

At the time of its approval, recoverable resources at Alvheim were estimated at just under 200 million barrels. Since then, close to 550 million barrels have been produced from the area. Aker BP says its ambition is to develop and produce 1 billion barrels by 2040.

“The Alvheim area development is the story of an organisation and partnership that have consistently sought out new opportunities in the surrounding area. They have tested and embraced new technology, always with relentless focus on safe, stable and cost-effective operations,” added the company’s VP operations and asset development for Alvheim, Thomas Hoff-Hansen.

“When Trell and Trine are approved, the Alvheim area will surpass 750 million barrels either produced or sanctioned for development. Along with our partners, we see good opportunities for both connecting more discoveries to the established infrastructure in the area, as well as working to mature new exploration prospects,” he continued.

