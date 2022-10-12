Arabian Drilling draws $43 billion in orders for Riyadh IPO

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Middle East

Arabian Drilling draws $43 billion in orders for Riyadh IPO

Arabian Drilling Co., a Saudi oilfield-services firm partly held by Schlumberger NV, drew $43 billion in orders for its initial public offering, underscoring the strong investor appetite for Middle Eastern share sales.
By Bloomberg
12/10/2022, 8:11 am
The Kingdom Tower in Riyadh. Photographer: Waseem Obaidi/Bloomberg

The company set the final offer price at 100 riyals ($26.6) a share, the top end of a range, raising $710 million after a book-building process for institutional investors. The IPO opens for retail investors on Oct. 18 until Oct. 19.

The Middle East has been a bright spot for IPOs in 2022, a year otherwise marked by stock selloffs and recession fears. Elevated oil prices and investor inflows drove deals in Saudi Arabia, Dubai and Abu Dhabi, and the deals pipeline still remains busy.

Arabian Drilling’s offering was fully covered across the price range of 90 riyals and 100 riyals a share within only hours of opening for subscription. About a third of the IPO will be new shares, and the proceeds will be used to scale up onshore and offshore fleet and expand operations in the Gulf Cooperation Council region.

“Global investors have come to recognize the significant and integral role we play — and will continue to play — in the oil and gas value chain in the kingdom,” Chief Executive Officer Ghassan Mirdad said in a statement. “Looking ahead, we also have plans to grow and expand further into the GCC, where we are also witnessing strong demand increases.”

Arabian Drilling was founded in 1964 and counts Saudi Aramco among its main customers. Saudi Arabia’s Industrialization & Energy Services Co. owns 51% of the firm, while Services Petroliers Schlumberger owns the rest.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc, HSBC Holdings Plc and SNB Capital are managing the IPO.

Tags

