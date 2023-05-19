UAE’s top oil producer Adnoc explores introducing new heavier crude grade

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Middle East

UAE’s top oil producer Adnoc explores introducing new heavier crude grade

Creating the new grade could help ensure the quality of Adnoc’s other offshore crudes by weeding out heavier barrels.
By Bloomberg
19/05/2023, 3:45 pm
© Edward Reed/DCT MediaSunset scene with parachute in air and giant flag on a building in background
Picture shows; Abu Dhabi. Abu Dhabi. Edward Reed/DCT Media Date; 04/11/2022

The biggest oil producer in the United Arab Emirates is exploring the idea of selling a new, heavier crude grade as the company revamps the way it trades barrels in an effort to maximize profit.

Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. could introduce the blend — which would likely come from several offshore deposits — toward the end of next year at the earliest, according to people with knowledge of the situation. The new grade may be named Ghasha after one of the offshore fields and would be introduced once those developments ramp up output.

The company is gauging market demand for the new variant and trying to determine if there is sufficient flow to warrant it, said the people, asking not to be identified when discussing confidential deliberations. Adnoc declined to comment.

Creating the new grade could help ensure the quality of Adnoc’s other offshore crudes by weeding out heavier barrels. It could also fill a market niche for crude that’s not as light as the UAE’s other oil blends, according to the people. The company may also decide not to go ahead with the new grade, they said. In that case, it would be mixed with one of the existing grades.

The UAE, the third-largest producer in the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, has used its oil wealth to build a business, leisure and transport hub in the region. Adnoc is spending billions to boost crude production capacity by about a quarter, to 5 million barrels a day by 2027, as it expands its natural gas and chemicals industry and looks for ways to make those businesses less polluting.

Adnoc has allowed its flagship Murban crude to be freely traded on an exchange in Abu Dhabi since 2021 and wants to have the Upper Zakum grade bought and sold in the same way, Bloomberg has reported. Murban, with capacity of about 2 million barrels daily, comes from Abu Dhabi’s onshore fields, while Upper Zakum is produced at offshore fields along with Das and Umm Lulu crudes, which are pumped in smaller quantities.

The company is seeking to have Murban trade as a benchmark, alongside Brent.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts