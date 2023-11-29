Al Jaber denies using COP28 Presidency to make oil and gas deals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Middle East

Al Jaber denies using COP28 Presidency to make oil and gas deals

By Bloomberg
29/11/2023, 10:56 am
© Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images EuropeSultan Ahmed Al Jaber.
Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber.

The head of global climate change talks starting in Dubai this week has strongly denied using his position to advance the United Arab Emirates’ commercial interests.

COP28 President Sultan Al Jaber said reports that he is seeking to advance oil and gas deals during climate meetings with foreign governments ahead of COP28 were “false, not true, incorrect and not accurate.” He was speaking to journalists ahead of the start of the biggest-ever United Nations climate negotiations.

Al Jaber’s presidency has been controversial because he remains chief executive officer of Abu Dhabi National Oil Co., one of the world’s largest oil producers. Earlier this week, the British Broadcasting Corp. in collaboration with the Center for Climate Reporting, released a cache of internal records leaked by a whistleblower.

They included more than 150 pages of briefings for meetings held by Al Jaber between July and October.

Oil and gas commercial interests appear as talking points in these documents, with the reporting showing on at least one occasion a nation followed up on discussions brought up during a meeting with Al Jaber. The documents also included briefing points related to Masdar, the renewable energy company Al Jaber chairs.

On Wednesday, Al Jaber said the report was “an attempt to undermine the work of the COP28 presidency.”

“I promise you never ever did I see these talking points that they referred to or that I ever used such talking points in my discussions,” he said in response to a question.

He said all of his meetings have been focused on how the world can collectively keep global temperature rise below 1.5C from pre-industrial levels.

“Sometimes I am told you need to engage with governments and oil and gas companies to put pressure, and sometimes I’m told ‘you can’t do that’ — I’m damned if we do and damned if we don’t,” he said.

