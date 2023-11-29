Odfjell Technology drillers strike pay deal on TAQA assets

Over 80 Odfjell Technology drillers have settled a dispute over pay and conditions on TAQA installations after securing a new deal.

Unite the Union confirmed that a revised pay offer by the company was accepted by 77% of its members involved in the dispute.

Those involved in the dispute were based on Harding, Tern Alpha, East Brae, Brae Alpha and the North Cormorant.

The members involved included drillers, electricians, mechanics, and materials controllers.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “The deal was secured because our members were brave enough to stand up and fight the company to secure better jobs, pay and conditions.”

© Tayfun Salci/ZUMA Press Wire/Shu

The pay deal backdated to 1 June 2023 will increase basic salaries by eight per cent.

A fixed contract payment worth around five per cent on top of basic monthly salaries will now be fully converted into the basic salary going forward.

The union says that this equates to a 13% increase being fully consolidated into pensions, overtime, and future pay increases.

A 15%retention bonus upon release from the TAQA contract was also negotiated as part of the pay deal.

Industrial action ballots involving TAQA and Equinor installations were set to close on 7 December.

The separate dispute involving Odfjell Technology crews on Equinor’s Mariner unit remains unresolved.

Vic Fraser Unite industrial officer, added: “Unite is pleased to have secured a pay victory for our Odfjell Technology drilling members on TAQA installations.

“The deal was overwhelmingly backed by our members, and it will see a number of major improvements to their terms and conditions.”

Odfjell Technology has been asked for comment on the situation.