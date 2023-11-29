Odfjell Technology drillers strike pay deal on TAQA assets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas

Odfjell Technology drillers strike pay deal on TAQA assets

By Ryan Duff
29/11/2023, 11:49 am
Taqa north sea
Taqa's Brae Alpha.

Over 80 Odfjell Technology drillers have settled a dispute over pay and conditions on TAQA installations after securing a new deal.

Unite the Union confirmed that a revised pay offer by the company was accepted by 77% of its members involved in the dispute.

Those involved in the dispute were based on Harding, Tern Alpha, East Brae, Brae Alpha and the North Cormorant.

The members involved included drillers, electricians, mechanics, and materials controllers.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “The deal was secured because our members were brave enough to stand up and fight the company to secure better jobs, pay and conditions.”

© Tayfun Salci/ZUMA Press Wire/Shu
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham.

The pay deal backdated to 1 June 2023 will increase basic salaries by eight per cent.

A fixed contract payment worth around five per cent on top of basic monthly salaries will now be fully converted into the basic salary going forward.

The union says that this equates to a 13% increase being fully consolidated into pensions, overtime, and future pay increases.

A 15%retention bonus upon release from the TAQA contract was also negotiated as part of the pay deal.

Industrial action ballots involving TAQA and Equinor installations were set to close on 7 December.

The separate dispute involving Odfjell Technology crews on Equinor’s Mariner unit remains unresolved.

Vic Fraser Unite industrial officer, added: “Unite is pleased to have secured a pay victory for our Odfjell Technology drilling members on TAQA installations.

“The deal was overwhelmingly backed by our members, and it will see a number of major improvements to their terms and conditions.”

Odfjell Technology has been asked for comment on the situation.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts