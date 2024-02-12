Aramco’s capacity halt is due to energy shift, minister says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Middle East

Aramco’s capacity halt is due to energy shift, minister says

By Bloomberg
12/02/2024, 12:42 pm Updated: 12/02/2024, 2:54 pm
The sun sets over crude oil storage tanks at the Juaymah tank farm, operated by Saudi Aramco, in Ras Tanura, Saudi Arabia, on Monday, Oct. 1, 2018.

Saudi Aramco’s decision to halt an expansion of its output capacity is because of the energy transition, Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said.

The company surprised the oil industry last month by announcing it won’t proceed with plans to bolster production capacity by about 8% to 13 million barrels a day by 2027. The prince characterized the move as a postponement, and said Saudi Arabia continuously reviews its decisions to ensure stable energy markets.

“We have postponed this investment simply because we’re transitioning,” he said at a conference in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia. Aramco “has oil, it has gas. It will even have geothermal very soon. It is going to do oil to chemicals, this is something we want to put lots of money on. And we’re going into chemicals, and of course going into renewables.”

The move raised questions about Saudi Arabia’s view on future demand as the world shifts toward low-carbon energy, and was also seen as a concession there’s adequate oil supply from competitors including US shale producers. The International Energy Agency forecasts demand will hit a limit by the end of this decade, but Aramco’s Chief Executive Officer Amin Nasser said Monday that he doesn’t see a peak in the next few years.

Saudi Arabia is leading an effort by OPEC and its allies in cutting oil supply in an support the market and prevent a surplus. The kingdom’s output is currently at a two-year low near 9 million barrels a day, meaning it already has an existing capacity buffer of about 3 million a day.

The halt in the expansion also saves Aramco billions of dollars of annual spending, potentially resulting in higher dividends to the government. The company’s payouts are crucial for the Saudi state amid a burgeoning budget deficit and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s plans to spend tens of billions of dollars to diversify the economy into areas such as sports and tourism.

Oil stockpiles

Prince Abdulaziz also spoke about emergency oil stockpiles held by other countries. The US, for example, has reserves that it can use in the event of supply disruptions. President Joe Biden’s administration authorized a drawdown of those stockpiles to tame gasoline prices in the wake of Russia’s war in Ukraine.

“If emergency stocks were utilized for commercial purposes, if they were not used for attending to shortages of supply, then why should we be the last country to hold energy capacity or emergency capacities when it is not appreciated and when it is not recognized?” the minister said, without mentioning the US.

He said the decision to halt Aramco’s expansion for now came after eight months of elaborate review of its capacity. The kingdom is a “continuous mode of reviewing” and is “ready to tweak up or downwards at any time, whatever market necessity dictates,” he said.

Work to expand the Zuluf, Marjan and Berri oil fields is ongoing in order to maintain the company’s production capacity, said Aramco Chief Executive Officer Amin Nasser.

“Maintaining potential in itself is a significant expenditure for the company,” Nasser said.

