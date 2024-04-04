Craig International scores QatarEnergy contract

Aberdeen-headquartered Craig International has received a contract from QatarEnergy LNG, formerly Qatargas.

Under the deal, Craig International will source and supply products and services for maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO).

The three-year contract, which has a two-year extension option, will be delivered by Craig International’s Qatar office, where the firm now employs 45 people with support from the company’s Aberdeen headquarters.

The firm’s dedicated team of procurement specialists will work alongside QatarEnergy LNG’s end users and technical authorities to ensure seamless sourcing and delivery to sites across Qatar.

Craig International recently saw its turnover rise by more than 60%, hitting £188m in 2022-2023 compared to £116m in the previous year period. The group said that almost 80% of this was due to growth in its overseas operations, specifically the Middle East and North America.

An additional three posts were created in Aberdeen as a result of the growth of the business in Qatar.

The firm has also achieved accreditation from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Qatar In-country Valuation (ICV) programmes, which aim to promote diversification through developing and supporting the local supply chain and economy.

International growth

Craig International’s director of Middle East operations, Steve Gibson said: “Our dedicated and professional team in Qatar continues to push the boundaries in driving efficiencies in our customer’s procurement processes.

“We are thrilled to extend our contract with such a major brand in the region and we are looking forward to building and nurturing a mutually beneficial relationship with QatarEnergy LNG.

“Having increased our headcount in the Middle East, from five in 2018 to over 70 today and expanded our supply chain, we’re demonstrating our commitment to the local market and are well-placed to meet the increasing demand for smart, efficient, and sustainable procurement.

“With an increasing focus on the energy transition in the region, there are significant opportunities for our sustainable, digital procurement offering in both the oil and gas and renewables sectors.”

Steve McHardy, joint managing director of Craig International, added: “Our Middle East business has been growing rapidly and now accounts for 35% of group turnover.

“With our 25-plus years of experience in providing out-sourced procurement that delivers major efficiencies, from our ten global bases, we’re truly committed to working with the energy industry to streamline procurement and reduce its environmental footprint.”