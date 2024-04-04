Craig International scores QatarEnergy contract

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Middle East

Craig International scores QatarEnergy contract

By Michael Behr
04/04/2024, 9:52 am Updated: 04/04/2024, 10:09 am
© Supplied by Craig InternationalAberdeen-headquartered Craig International has received a contract from QatarEnergy LNG, formerly Qatargas
Craig International's Qatar team

Aberdeen-headquartered Craig International has received a contract from QatarEnergy LNG, formerly Qatargas.

Under the deal, Craig International will source and supply products and services for maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO).

The three-year contract, which has a two-year extension option, will be delivered by Craig International’s Qatar office, where the firm now employs 45 people with support from the company’s Aberdeen headquarters.

The firm’s dedicated team of procurement specialists will work alongside QatarEnergy LNG’s end users and technical authorities to ensure seamless sourcing and delivery to sites across Qatar.

Craig International recently saw its turnover rise by more than 60%, hitting £188m in 2022-2023 compared to £116m in the previous year period. The group said that almost 80% of this was due to growth in its overseas operations, specifically the Middle East and North America.

An additional three posts were created in Aberdeen as a result of the growth of the business in Qatar.

The firm has also achieved accreditation from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Qatar In-country Valuation (ICV) programmes, which aim to promote diversification through developing and supporting the local supply chain and economy.

International growth

Craig International’s director of Middle East operations, Steve Gibson said: “Our dedicated and professional team in Qatar continues to push the boundaries in driving efficiencies in our customer’s procurement processes.

“We are thrilled to extend our contract with such a major brand in the region and we are looking forward to building and nurturing a mutually beneficial relationship with QatarEnergy LNG.

“Having increased our headcount in the Middle East, from five in 2018 to over 70 today and expanded our supply chain, we’re demonstrating our commitment to the local market and are well-placed to meet the increasing demand for smart, efficient, and sustainable procurement.

“With an increasing focus on the energy transition in the region, there are significant opportunities for our sustainable, digital procurement offering in both the oil and gas and renewables sectors.”

Steve McHardy, joint managing director of Craig International, added: “Our Middle East business has been growing rapidly and now accounts for 35% of group turnover.

“With our 25-plus years of experience in providing out-sourced procurement that delivers major efficiencies, from our ten global bases, we’re truly committed to working with the energy industry to streamline procurement and reduce its environmental footprint.”

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts