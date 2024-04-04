NESA on track to help 700 people into energy transition courses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition

NESA on track to help 700 people into energy transition courses

By Michael Behr
04/04/2024, 11:51 am
© Supplied by Energy Transition ZoScotland’s National Energy Skills Accelerator (NESA) is on track to support over 700 individuals access fully funded places on energy transition focused courses during 2023/24.
Minister for Energy, Just Transition and Fair Work Gillian Martin along with members of the NESA team

Scotland’s National Energy Skills Accelerator (NESA) is on track to support over 700 individuals access fully funded places on energy transition focused courses during 2023/24.

Nearly half of the courses have been newly developed and designed to align with industry’s energy transition requirements.

In addition, NESA will launch a pilot web-based energy career pathways tool later this month.

This tool will allow individuals to visualise their own route into an energy career and highlight the different pathways and training available.

The pathways tool is being launched with support from the Scottish Funding Council’s Regional Pathfinder initiative.

NESA was established in Aberdeen in July 2021 to prepare the workforce for the energy transition and to provide access to new skills and capabilities required for delivering the net zero agenda.

NESA is a collaboration between Robert Gordon University, the University of Aberdeen and the North East of Scotland College and is supported by key regional partners, including Energy Transition Zone Ltd and Skills Development Scotland.

Just transition fund

The group’s Just Transition Fund (JTF) for the North East and Moray has suffered from budgets cuts since it was announced. The 10-year £500 million scheme saw £20m allocated for its first year, 2022-23, rising to £50, in 2023-24.

However, the Scottish budget for 2024-25 cut the amount of money the fund will receive by 75% to £12m.

Later, First Minister Humza Yousaf announced an additional £25m to support the oil and gas transition.

An appeal to the UK Government for funds to match the Scottish Government’s £500m pledge failed to bring in additional funds to help people into energy transition courses.

NESA hosted Scotland’s Minister for Energy, Just Transition and Fair Work Gillian Martin in Aberdeen to discuss the success of NESA’s of the JTF project.

She said: “The Scottish Government has provided £1m towards NESA’s pilot energy skills programme, supporting hundreds of people access free training courses to transition to new careers in renewables. It was great to see how successful this pilot has been.

Professor Paul de Leeuw, Chair of the NESA Board said: “NESA has made huge strides in energy skills development since its beginnings in 2021. We have been absolutely delighted with the funding from the Just Transition Fund and to see the huge uptake from over 700 professionals for transition training during 2023/24 on over 37 energy course and programmes.

“We are now looking forward to building on this positive momentum and funding to play our part in setting the future energy workforce up for success throughout 2024/25 and beyond.”

Recommended for you

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts