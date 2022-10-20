Saipem wins largest ever offshore award in North Field

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Middle East / E&P

Saipem wins largest ever offshore award in North Field

Saipem has won a $4.5 billion contract from Qatargas for two offshore gas compression complexes.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
20/10/2022, 7:42 am
Photo of Ed Reed
Helicopter on a helipad
Qatargas

Saipem has won a $4.5 billion contract from Qatargas for two offshore gas compression complexes.

The award is the largest single offshore contract by value in Saipem’s history, it said. The North Field Production Sustainability Offshore Compression Complexes Project – EPC 2 will take place northeast of Qatar’s coast.

Saipem will carry out engineering, procurement, fabrication and installation of two offshore natural gas compression complexes. The facilities are intended to extend production from the North Field.

The work will involve two of the largest fixed steel jacket compression platforms ever built, Saipem said. It will also provide flare platforms, interconnecting bridges, living quarters and interface modules.

Saipem plans to “maximise local content”, it said.

The Qatargas contract will accelerate Saipem’s “strategic repositioning in the offshore segments”, it said, which will support it in achieving the goals of its Strategic Plan.

The company noted the work followed an award in early 2021 on the same field. This deal focused on the extraction and transportation of natural gas on the North Field.

The Italian service company won the $1.7bn North Field Production Sustainability Project in February 2021. This covered engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) in the offshore for various facilities.

It then went on to win the North Field Production Sustainability Pipelines Project in March last year, worth $1bn.

The pipeline work included three export trunklines, running from offshore platforms to the Qatargas North and South Plants in Ras Laffan, a distance of around 300 km. Saipem at the time said it expected to complete this work by mid-2024.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts