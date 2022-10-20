Saipem wins largest ever offshore award in North Field

An error occurred. Please try again.

Saipem has won a $4.5 billion contract from Qatargas for two offshore gas compression complexes.

The award is the largest single offshore contract by value in Saipem’s history, it said. The North Field Production Sustainability Offshore Compression Complexes Project – EPC 2 will take place northeast of Qatar’s coast.

Saipem will carry out engineering, procurement, fabrication and installation of two offshore natural gas compression complexes. The facilities are intended to extend production from the North Field.

The work will involve two of the largest fixed steel jacket compression platforms ever built, Saipem said. It will also provide flare platforms, interconnecting bridges, living quarters and interface modules.

Saipem plans to “maximise local content”, it said.

The Qatargas contract will accelerate Saipem’s “strategic repositioning in the offshore segments”, it said, which will support it in achieving the goals of its Strategic Plan.

The company noted the work followed an award in early 2021 on the same field. This deal focused on the extraction and transportation of natural gas on the North Field.

The Italian service company won the $1.7bn North Field Production Sustainability Project in February 2021. This covered engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) in the offshore for various facilities.

It then went on to win the North Field Production Sustainability Pipelines Project in March last year, worth $1bn.

The pipeline work included three export trunklines, running from offshore platforms to the Qatargas North and South Plants in Ras Laffan, a distance of around 300 km. Saipem at the time said it expected to complete this work by mid-2024.