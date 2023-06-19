Israel approves Gaza gas field development

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Middle East / E&P

Israel approves Gaza gas field development

Talks were reportedly under way on the Gaza Marine development plan last year. The Washington Post said development work would cost around $1.4 billion. The report said development would take just over a year from a final agreement.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
19/06/2023, 10:56 am
Photo of Ed Reed
A drilling rig flares gas on a blue sea
Drill stem test at Leviathan. Source: Albatross Aerial Perspective, via Delek Drilling

Israel has approved a plan to develop a gas field off Gaza, although requiring backing from the Palestinian Authority and Egypt to move ahead.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office issued the approval yesterday. The decision on the Gaza Marine field came in line with the tripartite efforts on “Palestinian economic development and maintaining security and stability in the region”.

The project requires co-ordination with the security services, the statement said. It also needs “direct dialogue” with Egypt and co-ordination with the PA “in order to maintain the security and diplomatic interests” of Israel.

The plan last year was reported to have a 27.5% stake for the Palestine Investment Fund (PIF) and a 27.5% for Consolidated Contractors Co. (CCC). Egyptian Natural Gas Holding (EGAS) would have the remaining 45%.

This plan would involve a subsea pipeline to Egyptian processing facilities. The operator could then export volumes to the local grid – and on into Palestinian territory. Gaza Marine holds around 36 billion cubic metres of gas.

Cost-benefit

Gaza is controlled by Hamas, which is engaged in a long-running conflict with Israel. For development of Gaza Marine to move forward, it would require at least some tacit collaboration between the two sides.

There has been a suggestion that Egypt could oversee the development of Gaza Marine, which may provide a means to bypass such tensions.

A recent article from the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace has said Hamas’ attitudes are shifting. The article reports Hamas as having shifted its perspective to Israel to one driven by a cost-benefit calculus.

“This has allowed Israel to enjoy greater calm in the areas surrounding Gaza, while securing Hamas as the sole authority in the Strip. It has also facilitated financial support for Hamas, with Israeli approval, which allows it to grant thousands of Gazan workers and merchants Israeli work permits,” Azzam Shaath wrote.

