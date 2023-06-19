Harbour Energy, Serica Energy among visitors to Orkney wave energy/subsea power scheme

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Harbour Energy, Serica Energy among visitors to Orkney wave energy/subsea power scheme

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
19/06/2023, 11:57 am Updated: 19/06/2023, 12:25 pm
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by Mocean EnergyOrkney wave energy scheme
Energy firms from Europe and Asia travelled to Orkney last week to see how wave energy coupled with energy storage can deliver green power to subsea equipment.

A Scottish wave and energy storage solution – that can be used to power subsea assets – was put on show for the oil and gas industry last week.

Representative from the likes of Harbour Energy (LON: HBR), Bridge Petroleum, and Serica Energy (LON: SQZ) made the trip to Orkney to observe the Renewables for Subsea Power (RSP) demonstrator scheme.

The £2 million project combines Blue X, a wave energy converter built by Edinburgh’s Mocean Energy, with Halo, an underwater battery system from Aberdeen’s Verlume.

The two technologies were deployed in the seas off Orkney earlier this year, and are now nearing the end of a four-month test programme.

During the trial they have delivered low carbon power and communication to subsea controls equipment deployed by Baker Hughes, as well as a resident underwater autonomous vehicle (AUV) provided by Transmark Subsea.

RSP aims to show how green technologies can be combined to provide reliable green energy to subsea assets.

Developers hope the solution will offer a cost-effective alternative to umbilical cables, which are carbon intensive and take time to procure and install.

© Supplied by Mocean Energy
Also in attendance at the industry demonstration were representatives from PTTEP, Thailand’s national oil company, and Baker Hughes.

“The day went really well,”s Mocean Energy managing director Cameron McNatt said.

“There is growing interest in the oil and gas sector in routes to decarbonisation and the day was an opportunity to showcase our technologies to potential customers alongside our existing project partners, and to share our exciting growth plans.

“We plan to launch our first commercial product – the 20kW Blue Star – in 2025 and are now seeking early adopters worldwide.

“We hope the day demonstrated the capabilities of these combined technologies and their capacity to decarbonise oil and gas operations in the near term.”

The Orkney deployment is the third phase of the Renewables for Subsea Power project – each stage has been supported by grant funding from the Net Zero Technology Centre.

© Supplied by Mocean Energy
© Supplied by Mocean Energy
© Supplied by Mocean Energy

The current test programme will “raise the system’s technology readiness level to 7”, meaning it will have been “completed and qualified” through “test and demonstration”.

In 2021, Mocean Energy’s Blue X prototype underwent a programme of rigorous at-sea testing at the European Marine Energy Centre’s Scapa Flow test site in Orkney.

Andy Martin, chief commercial officer at Verlume added: “Renewables for Subsea Power is a world-leading project which is crucial to enabling the future of subsea electrification in offshore operations.

“It was great to welcome representatives from across the sector to discuss the magnitude of the project and to showcase in-person the activities that are taking place in Orkney.

“Verlume’s Halo plays a key role here by providing a reliable, uninterrupted source of power to overcome the intermittency of renewable energy to deliver energy security and ultimately facilitate the integration of green energy into subsea projects of the future. The successful testing of the resident AUV and docking unit will also pave the way for decarbonising inspection routines.”

Nigel Money, managing director Transmark Subsea said: “The Mocean industry day was a great opportunity for Transmark Subsea to demonstrate our autonomous underwater vehicle’s (ARV-i) capability in open sea with stronger currents, reduced visibility and greater depths.

“The company representatives were able to try flying the tethered version of the ARV-i as well as seeing the video captured during our recent testing where 50 successful autonomous docking and un-docking manoeuvres were carried out on the Transmark dock mounted to Verlume’s Halo.  It was great to see the enthusiasm there is for the project from industry.

“The project demonstrates how renewable power generation and energy storage can be used to provide power to subsea infrastructure and facilitates resident autonomous vehicles at any place in the open sea. It was also great that our development partner, Boxfish Research New Zealand, was able to join as well.”

