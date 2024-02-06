VIDEO: Rig equipment falls to seabed at BP’s Schiehallion field

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / West of Shetland

VIDEO: Rig equipment falls to seabed at BP’s Schiehallion field

By Ryan Duff
06/02/2024, 1:30 pm Updated: 06/02/2024, 1:45 pm
© SYSTEMdiamond offshore
Diamond Offshore’s Ocean GreatWhite semi-submersible rig at Kishorn in 2019.

The Ocean Great White’s lower marine riser package “unintentionally separated” causing it to fall to the seabed at BP’s Schiehallion field.

Diamond Offshore Drilling is carrying out a five-well campaign across the Ben Lawers project and its current location.

The Aberdeen-based drilling firm has shared that it is “investigating the incident to understand the cause of the separation.”

At the time when the rig’s lower marine riser package (LMRP) “unintentionally separated from the rig at the slip joint tensioner ring” there was no drilling taking place, Diamond’s Houston headquarters said.

A key device on the seafloor sealed off the well so that no oil or natural gas escaped, Diamond Offshore commented.

A BP (LON: BP) spokesman said: “BP is aware of the incident involving the Ocean GreatWhite drilling rig and we are providing any necessary support to rig operator Diamond Offshore Drilling.”

It is understood that the London-listed supermajor is investigating th incident alongside Diamond Drilling.

Energy Voice has been sent a video of the incident taking place.

Diamond drilling secured the $80m contract with the London-listed supermajor last year. Work relating to the deal was expected to last 300 days with options for another eight if needed.

The estimated end date for the contract was set to land in the first quarter of this year at the time of the deal’s announcement. It is unclear how this incident will impact the timeline of operations.

Diamond Drilling has been asked for comment on the situation.

The Aberdeen drilling firms said: “It is too early to reliably estimate the financial impact of the incident, but the Company will prepare estimates as it obtains further information regarding the incident, the recovery of the LMRP and riser and the repair and replacement of affected equipment.

“The Company maintains insurance coverage for property damage with a $10 million deductible.”

In May BP’s now chief executive, then chief financial officer, hailed a “step change” in operations at the Schiehallion field.

The current top brass said that the digitisation efforts at the field were like “nothing I’ve ever seen in my career,” when talking about the Quad 204 FPSO that the site uses.

Quad 204 is a redevelopment of the Schiehallion and Loyal fields, which started back up in 2017 after a £4bn investment.

The Schiehallion and Loyal fields first produced oil in 1998 and went on to pump out nearly 400m barrels of oil.

The revamp was targeted at another 450m barrels – and BP is targeting more wells at the asset.

The UK’s safety watchdog, the Health and Safety Executive, has been asked for comment on the situation with the Ocean Great White.

