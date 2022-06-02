Adnoc L&S orders more LNG carriers from Chinese yard

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Middle East / LNG

Adnoc L&S orders more LNG carriers from Chinese yard

Adnoc L&S has ordered three more LNG vessels, larger than its current fleet, with delivery in 2025-26.
By Ed Reed
02/06/2022, 1:51 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
© Photographer: Bloomberg/BloomberADNOC Green bond

This brings the number of newbuilds ordered by the company to five.

Adnoc L&S CEO Captain Abdulkareem Al Masabi said the acquisition of the five LNG vessels “will support ADNOC’s existing LNG business as well as its significant growth plans”.

Al Masabi went on to say the LNG market was strengthening. “This includes a renewed emphasis on energy access and security, as well as new environmental regulations that favour more fuel-efficient vessels, such as the newbuilds that we are purchasing.”

The new vessels will have capacity of 175,000 cubic metres, an increase from Adnoc L&S’ current fleet, which can carry 137,000 cubic metres each.

The company ordered the first two vessels in April this year.

China’s Jiangnan Shipyard will build all five vessels. Adnoc L&S also ordered five very large gas carriers for AW Shipping from the same yard in 2020. AW is a joint venture of Adnoc L&S and China’s Wanhua Chemical Group.

“We would like to thank Adnoc L&S for its continued collaboration with Jiangnan,” Lin Ou, chairman of Jiangnan Shipyard said.

“We are committed to the promotion of new efficient, energy-saving and environmentally-conscious vessels and proud to be able to support Adnoc L&S’ growth strategy for the future.”

The new vessels will reduce emissions and reduce fuel consumption by at least 10%.

On the up

Adnoc L&S did not reveal the value of the construction contract. Vessels of the size the company has ordered are forecast to cost more than $200 million each.

These are Jiangnan Shipyard’s first orders for LNG carriers.

Adnoc is working to expand its gas export capacity. The company awarded a front-end engineering and design (FEED) study to McDermott in mid-May for a new liquefaction facility at Fujairah.

The plant would have capacity of 9.6 million tonnes per year. McDermott said the project would involve electric drives, in order to reduce emissions.

Adnoc plans to issue engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contracts in 2023.

