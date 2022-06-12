TotalEnergies first winner in Qatar LNG competition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Middle East / LNG

TotalEnergies first winner in Qatar LNG competition

TotalEnergies has won a 25% stake in the North Field East (NFE) LNG project, from QatarEnergy (QE).
By Ed Reed
12/06/2022, 10:12 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by QatarEnergyAn LNG tanker moored
Picture shows; An LNG tanker in Qatar. Qatar. Supplied by QatarEnergy Date; 03/10/2021

Construction is under way on the NFE venture, which will have 32 million tonnes per year pf capacity. Total’s stake will give it the equivalent of one 8mn tpy LNG train.

QE said Total was the first international partner on the newly formed NFE venture. The Qatari company currently holds the remaining 75%. Speculation has suggested ExxonMobil may be in line for a stake, in addition to some others.

QE said it had received offers for double the equity available. More partners will join, the QE statement said. It will make the announcements soon.

Two men sign behind a desk with big logoes © Supplied by TotalEnergies
Picture shows; QE’s Al-Kaabi and Total’s Patrick Pouyanne. Qatar. Supplied by TotalEnergies Date; 12/06/2022

NFE will boost Qatar’s total LNG capacity to 110mn tpy by 2027, from current levels of 77mn tpy. The project carries a $28.75 billion price tag and is due to reach first LNG by the end of 2025.

The project focuses on the southeast part of the field. It will cover eight platforms, 80 wells and gas pipelines to an onshore plant.

QE and Total have talked of the project’s environmental credentials. It will involve carbon capture and storage (CCS). It will also take solar part from the Al Kharsaah plant, due onstream this year.

Long term

Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, the Minister of State for Energy Affairs and the president and CEO of QatarEnergy, said the deal was a “historic landmark”. The NFE project optimises the use of Qatari resources and will provide clean energy for the world, he said.

“We look forward to working closely with TotalEnergies, who are a long-term strategic partner that we have always trusted to support the efficient and safe delivery of our projects,” Al-Kaabi said.

Al-Kaabi and Total CEO Patrick Pouyanné announced the venture’s launch on June 12.

Pouyanné said the project would involve the production of the “least expensive, the most environmentally respectful and the best located LNG”.

The French company was involved in the first Qatari LNG project, 30 years ago, he said.

“We are very proud that Qatar has chosen again TotalEnergies, this time as the first partner for its new major phase of LNG expansion. It is a clear testimony of the profound trust that the teams have developed together, and it will extend our strategic partnership with Qatar and QatarEnergy for more than 25 years,” the CEO said.

“This new partnership will indeed enable us to reinforce our global LNG portfolio and, together with Qatar, it will support our ability to contribute to Europe energy security.”

