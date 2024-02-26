Qatar extends North Field, targets even more LNG production

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Middle East / LNG

Qatar extends North Field, targets even more LNG production

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
26/02/2024, 9:20 am
Photo of Ed Reed
Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, President and CEO of QatarEnergy in 2017

QatarEnergy (QE) will target 142 million tonnes per year of LNG production before 2030, up from its previous goal of 126mn tpy by 2027.

QE president and CEO Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, also the Minister of State for Energy Affairs, set out the plans for the expansion at a press conference in Doha on February 25.

The company sees greater potential for LNG production based on recent drilling results. The North Field extends to the west, Al-Kaabi said, citing recent appraisal drilling and testing.

QE has found another 240 trillion cubic feet at the field. Qatar’s part of the North Field now holds more than 2,000 trillion cubic feet. It also increased condensate reserves to more than 80 billion barrels, from 70bn.

As a result, QE will build a new LNG facility at Ras Laffan.

The company “has focused its efforts and attention on determining how far west the North Field’s productive layers extend in order to evaluate the production potential from those areas”, he said.

“These great efforts have confirmed, through technical tests of the appraisal wells, the extension of the North Field’s productive layers further towards the west, which means the ability to produce significant additional quantities of gas from this new sector.”

The finds will “take Qatar’s gas industry to new horizons, as they will enable us to begin developing a new LNG project from the North Field’s western sector”.

Basic engineering

The company expects to complete the construction of the new 16mn tpy facility “before the end of this decade. This represents an increase of almost 85% compared to current production levels.”

QE will immediately begin basic engineering work on the North Field West (NFW) project.

QatarEnergy is currently working on the North Field East (NFE) project, due online in 2026, and North Field South (NFS), starting up in 2027. The $28.75bn NFE has capacity of 32mn tpy, taking Qatari production to 110mn tpy. NFS will take the state to 126mn tpy.

QE has chosen to partner with IOCs on its major LNG projects. It may well continue this strategy with its newest expansion plan.

