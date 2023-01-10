Adnoc launches gas unit, eyes international LNG expansion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Middle East / LNG

Adnoc launches gas unit, eyes international LNG expansion

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
10/01/2023, 12:49 pm
© Supplied by AdnocOffice with reservoir map on floor and ceiling
Picture shows; The Thamama monitoring system. Abu Dhabi. Supplied by Adnoc Date; 11/09/2018

Adnoc has formally launched its gas unit, setting it on track for an IPO in Abu Dhabi this year and targeting international LNG expansion.

The new Adnoc Gas produces around 10 billion cubic feet per day of gas, consolidating the parent company’s processing and LNG businesses.

Adnoc said it had formed the new unit as of January 1. It is one of the largest producers of gas in the world.

Ministry of Industry, and Adnoc group CEO, Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber said the formation of the company was “another major milestone in unlocking the full value of the UAE’s vast natural gas resources”.

Gas, he said, would be “a critical fuel in the energy transition and Adnoc Gas, through its world-scale operations and significant growth and expansion plans, will be well-positioned to meet both local and international gas demand”.

Adnoc Gas will also play a part in Adnoc’s LNG expansion plans, “including in international markets”. It has not named areas of interest for such international expansion, but the company has been rumoured to be looking at opportunities in Africa.

Digging in

Adnoc Gas has appointed Ahmed Mohamed Alebri to be acting CEO, while Peter van Driel is CFO. It named Mohamed Al Hashemi as COO.

Alebri is the former CEO of Adnoc Gas Processing. Al Hashemi is the former SVP of production planning and transmission at the same company.

Van Driel worked for Shell for 22 years, before joining Ukraine’s Naftohaz in 2020. He announced his appointment to Adnoc Gas on January 8.

Adnoc Gas operates eight processing sites, on- and offshore, with a pipeline network of more than 3,250 km.

Adnoc awarded front-end engineering and design (FEED) work to McDermott International in May 2022 for a new LNG facility at Fujairah. The company planned to award engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contracts in 2023. The terminal would have capacity of 9.6 million tonnes per year.

The company has said it would aim to sell a minority stake in Adnoc Gas at an IPO.

