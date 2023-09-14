Qatargas rebrands under QatarEnergy umbrella

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Middle East / LNG

Qatargas rebrands under QatarEnergy umbrella

“Today, ‘QatarEnergy LNG’ carries this legacy forward well into the 21st century helping meet the world’s growing energy demand”, Minister Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi said
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
14/09/2023, 11:12 am
© Supplied by MammoetQatargas is rebranding as QatarEnergy LNG
Qatargas is changing its name to QatarEnergy LNG. The move is a demonstration of the importance of gas exports to parent company QatarEnergy (QE).

The new QatarEnergy LNG will also have a new logo. QE said it was an “exciting landmark”. The company said it would continue to live up to its commitments, on safety, the environment, project delivery and reliability of production.

Qatargas has been pioneering the LNG industry for 39 years, Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi, the Minister of State for Energy Affairs, the President and CEO of QatarEnergy, said.

“Today, ‘QatarEnergy LNG’ carries this legacy forward well into the 21st century helping meet the world’s growing energy demand”, he said. It places “LNG at the centre of a realistic energy transition, and playing a critical role in safeguarding energy security and eliminating energy poverty.”

Rebranding Qatargas will “further strengthen Qatar’s global position by creating and leveraging a stronger salient link to the QatarEnergy brand to deliver even more value to the State of Qatar, its customers and the broader stakeholders’ ecosystem”.

LNG will be a primary source of energy for decades to come, Al-Kaabi said.

“We are very proud of Qatargas, its people and its legacy and achievements over the past 39 years and we look forward to a new era under the new name and brand that will herald new achievements and greater gains for the LNG industry and for our stakeholders across the globe.”

QatarEnergy LNG has 77 million tonnes per year of liquefaction capacity. With new projects under way, the company aims to increase this to 126mn tpy by 2027.

The company has a number of ventures with foreign companies. In 2021, the company opted to oust partners such as TotalEnergies and ExxonMobil from its Qatargas 1 venture.

