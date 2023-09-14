Jersey, NEO begin FEED work for Buchan redevelopment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Jersey, NEO begin FEED work for Buchan redevelopment

By Andrew Dykes
14/09/2023, 11:15 am
Jersey buchan electrification
Jersey CEO Andrew Benitz

Progress on engineering plans for the redevelopment of the Greater Buchan Area (GBA) are gathering pace following selection of an FPSO.

In a half-year results update on Thursday, Jersey Oil and Gas (AIM:JOG) said it had worked with partner NEO Energy to finalise a plan and contracting strategy to move the Buchan project into the front end engineering and design (FEED) phase.

Buchan – a redevelopment of a former Repsol Sinopec field in the Moray Firth – is one of the largest pre-FID projects in the UK North Sea, with an estimated 162m barrels of oil equivalent (gross 2C).

Jersey sold a 50% working interest in the licences as part of a farm-out deal with NEO earlier in the year, which will see the latter take over operatorship of GBA.

The pair secured licence extensions from the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) in June, allowing for more time to prepare a field development plan (FDP) for the redevelopment, now planned for submission during the first half of 2024.

Jersey this week said the two have been working collaboratively to facilitate “a smooth transfer of operatorship” of the GBA licences and the associated subsurface and engineering work completed so far.

NEO has now established a project management team which includes JOG secondees to oversee the FEED activity. Work is now being initiated on well design, subsea and gas export infrastructure, as well as FPSO electrification, life extension and re-deployment.

The pair confirmed in July that they had selected an FPSO for the project and “agreed the key commercial terms”, though have yet to disclose the exact vessel.

The decision has been heavily influenced by the need for facilities that can be made “electrification-ready” upon redeployment.

At the time, they estimated total project costs of around $900 million, including the outlay for acquiring the vessel.

Electrification plans

The company said it had also continued to liaise with offshore wind developers regarding power offtake, with the GBA development “offering the potential to be a component of the future Outer Moray Firth offshore wind electrification plans” being developed as part of the Innovation and Targeted Oil and Gas (INTOG) leasing process.

Preparation of an FDP is now “underway”, with submission to the NSTA targeted for the first half of 2024 for subsequent approval later in the year.

In addition, environmental impact assessments are being undertaken and consultation with the OPRED and statutory consultees is ongoing, ahead of submission of an Environmental Statement, being a precursor to FDP approval.

Nodding to future farm-out activity, Jersey said it remains “actively engaged” with other potential GBA partners with the ultimate goal of holding onto a 20-25% fully carried interest in the licence.

‘Pivotal’ period for Jersey

Without any production revenue, Jersey posted a pre-tax loss of £2.9m for the first half of the year, though holds a cash position of £5.6m.

CEO Andrew Benitz commented: “The first half of the year has been a pivotal period in the history of the company.  With the farm-out to NEO Energy completed, the GBA development solution locked down and the licences covering the area extended, we now have a clear pathway to monetising the resource base we have built up over recent years.

“We are encouraged by the collaborative progress being made by NEO and look forward to finalising the acquisition agreements for the FPSO, creating additional value through securing further farm-outs and moving onwards with the various workstreams required to get to Field Development Plan approval next year.”

It follows a successful month for Hitec-backed NEO Energy, which also secured regulatory approval for its Affleck development.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts