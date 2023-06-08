Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Oil & Gas / Middle East / Offshore

Adnoc awards $975mn artificial island contract

The Lower Zakum long-term development plan aims to increase production to a peak of 500,000 barrels per day. Adnoc expects to achieve this in around five years.
08/06/2023, 7:42 am
Opsealog offers shipping operators the ability to track efficiency, setting the stage to cut costs and emissions.
Adnoc L&S

Adnoc Logistics & Services has won a $975 million artificial island construction contract from Adnoc Offshore.

Adnoc L&S will carry out work dredging, reclaiming land and constructing island G, on the Lower Zakum offshore field. The company has said that 75% of the contract’s value will flow into the local economy.

Captain Abdulkareem Al Masabi, CEO of Adnoc L&S, said the work capitalised on its “project management expertise, end-to-end logistics solutions, and strategic partnerships”.

“This contract award for the construction of artificial island ‘G’ exemplifies our strategy to tap into new growth areas, showcasing the expanding range of services we offer to our customers and the trust that Adnoc Offshore has placed in us as their partner of choice.”

The Lower Zakum long-term development plan aims to increase production to a peak of 500,000 barrels per day. Adnoc expects to achieve this in around five years.

Adnoc L&S said the award was a “significant milestone” in its pursuit of growth opportunities. The company has recently begun offering engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services via an integrated logistics business.

The company listed on the ADX on June 1.

National Petroleum Construction Co. (NPCC) announced it had won a contract for the installation of seven jackets this week. The company said it had won the work from Adnoc and it was worth $162.3mn.

