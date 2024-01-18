Time to light up Adnoc’s offshore operations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Middle East / Offshore

Time to light up Adnoc’s offshore operations

The project “highlights our commitment to providing our customers with innovative solutions for reliable and low carbon energy”, Buffon said.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
18/01/2024, 7:00 am
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by EDFPrysmian's vessel is in Abu Dhabi, ready to start work on Project Lightning for Adnoc's offshore electrification plans
Adnoc's Project Lightning Picture shows; Prysmian's Leonardo da Vinci . Abu Dhabi. Supplied by EDF Date; 15/01/2024

Work on Adnoc’s offshore electrification project is to get under way shortly, with Prysmian’s cable-laying vessel moored in Abu Dhabi.

An Adnoc representative confirmed the Leonardo da Vinci would carry out the work on the project. The vessel will be operating with Prysmian’s Ulisse.

The latter cable-laying barge is currently in the West Mediterranean, according to Marine Traffic.

Adnoc is working with TAQA on the electrification works, which aims to power offshore operations from onshore. The company signed a deal with a consortium made up of Korea Electric Power Corp. (KEPCO), Japan’s Kyushu Electric Power Co. and Électricité de France (EDF) in December 2021. The foreign consortium will have a combined 40% stake.

The group held their first meeting for Project Lightning this year on the Prysmian vessel last week. They are carrying out the work on a build-own-operate-transfer (BOOT) basis, which is novel for the region.

The transmission system will have total capacity of 3.2 GW. It will consist of two subsea HVDC links, and converter stations, linked to TAQA’s onshore grid. The onshore stations convert the power from AC to DC, to avoid transmission losses.

The total project is worth $3.8 billion.

The Adnoc official confirmed that the project was due to go into operation in 2025.

Two islands

Samsung C&T signed the contract to oversee construction and supply of stations and HVDC cable in December 2021, in alliance with Jan De Nul. The Korean company announced its engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract was worth $2.3bn. Jan De Nul’s share was worth $725 million.

The total contract involves almost 1,000 km of cables, connecting the islands of Al Ghallan and Das to converter stations at Al Mirfa and Shuweihat. Al Ghallan is an artificial island close to the Zakum field, while Das is close to Umm Shaif.

The first package, from Das to the shore, includes three 400 kV cables, each 135 km long. The second package covers Al Ghallan’s connections to the shore. This will have four 320 kV cables, each 125 km long.

Prysmian's Leonardo Da Vinci in Abu Dhabi, ready to begin work installing cables for Adnoc's offshore electrification plans © Supplied by EDF
Adnoc’s Project Lightning Picture shows; Prysmian’s Leonardo da Vinci . Abu Dhabi. Supplied by EDF Date; 15/01/2024

Prysmian has reported that its part of the Al Ghallan work was worth 60 million euros ($65mn). The Leonardo da Vinci will carry out the deepwater part, it explained, with the Ulisse working in the shallow water.

Sumitomo Electric won the $200mn contract to carry out the cable work to Das Island.

EDF international executive director Béatrice Buffon, writing on LinkedIn, said she had visited the Leonardo da Vinci this week in Abu Dhabi.

“Together with the stakeholders and contractors, we visited the vessel as it prepares to launch subsea cabling activities in the coming weeks,” she said. Buffon described it as a “key milestone” for Project Lightning.

Lower carbon

The electrification aims to reduce Adnoc’s offshore carbon footprint by more than 30%. Currently, operations require gas turbine generators. The HVDC link will provide the platforms with low carbon power. Abu Dhabi is scaling up its solar generation and is starting up a nuclear project, Barakah, which should account for 25% of the UAE’s needs.

Adnoc has capacity of around 4.5 million barrels per day and aims to reach 5mn bpd by 2027. The company’s Murban crude is already recognised as one of the lowest emitting. Cutting this further will make the oil more attractive to carbon-conscious buyers, while also allowing Adnoc and partners to export more gas.

The project “highlights our commitment to providing our customers with innovative solutions for reliable and low carbon energy”, Buffon said.

Project Lightning reached financial close in September 2022, with a debt package of $3.2bn. Japan Bank for International Co-operation (JBIC) provided $1.2bn. Others involved in the financing were the Export-Import Bank of Korea, Mizuho Bank, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking, BNP Paribas Fortis and Standard Chartered Bank.

Adnoc will pay transmission charges for the use of the infrastructure, over 35 years.

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts