Total, Aramco dish out $11bn of EPC contracts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Middle East / Petrochemicals

Total, Aramco dish out $11bn of EPC contracts

At FID, Total said it aimed to start commercial operations in 2027. 
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
26/06/2023, 10:30 am
Photo of Ed Reed
© Mohammed Al-Nemer/BloombergSaudi Aramco chief executive Amin Nasser in 2019.
Saudi Aramco chief executive Amin Nasser in 2019.

TotalEnergies and Saudi Aramco have handed out engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contracts for an $11 billion world-scale petrochemicals facility.

The Amiral complex will expand the Satorp refinery in Saudi Arabia. It will have capacity to produce 1.65 million tonnes per year of ethylene and industrial gases.

Aramco president and CEO Amin Nasser and Total chairman and CEO Patrick Pouyanné participated at a signing ceremony in Dhahran on June 24. They took the final investment decision (FID) in December 2022.

The companies awarded contracts as follows:

  • Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co. Ltd — for a mixed feed cracker and utilities, with a nameplate capacity of 1.65mn tpy of ethylene and related industrial gases, and utilities, flares and interconnecting systems that support main packages within the facilities. Hyundai said it would carry out its lump-sum turn key work on the two packages, worth $5bn.
  • Maire Tecnimont — for two polyethylene units using Advanced Dual Loop technology, with a nameplate capacity of 500 kta each, and the derivative units. Italy’s Maire Tecnimont said its two lump-sum EPC contracts were worth $2bn.
  • Sinopec Engineering Group Saudi Co. Ltd — for Tank Farm and SATORP integration.
  • Gulf Consolidated Contractors Co. — for the transfer pipelines.
  • Mohammed Ali Al-Suwailem Trading and Contracting Co. – for industrial support facilities.
  • Mofarreh Marzouq Al Harbi and Partners Co. Ltd – for site preparation.
  • Mobarak M. AlSalomi and Partners for Cont. Co – for temporary construction facilities.

Job plans

Total said the expansion was expected to attract another $4bn in additional investments. It would also create 7,000 direct and indirect jobs in Saudi Arabia.

Aramco and Total are putting up $4bn in equity, with the Saudi company providing 62.5% and the French company 37.5%. At FID, Total said it aimed to start commercial operations in 2027.

Aramco’s Nasser said the signing was a “major step forward” in strengthening the partnership with Total. SATORP demonstrates how when two companies come together than can create “something remarkable”, he said. “I am delighted that we are taking SATORP to the next level with an $11bn expansion.”

Aramco is working to provide the energy the world requires “today and tomorrow with a pragmatic, orderly and inclusive energy transition plan. We see petrochemicals playing a significant role in that vision.”

The expansion project will also complement other facilities in the Jubail industrial city, he said.

Pouyanné also noted the shared history with Aramco. “This expansion project reinforces the exemplary relationship that our two companies have enjoyed for several decades in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. We would like to thank the Ministry of Energy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for its support throughout the development of this world-class project.”

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts