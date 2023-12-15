Adnoc strikes for Fertiglobe stake with $3.62bn deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Middle East / Petrochemicals

Adnoc strikes for Fertiglobe stake with $3.62bn deal

Fertiglobe is now the "world's largest seaborne exporter of ammonia and urea fertilisers. Today's agreement reinforces Adnoc's long-term commitment to Fertiglobe and our continued focus on delivering growth and maximising value for the company's shareholders."
By Ed Reed
15/12/2023, 2:43 pm
Adnoc ghasha

Adnoc has struck a deal to increase its stake in Fertiglobe, via a deal with OCI, for $3.62 billion.

The agreement will see Adnoc hold 86.2% in Fertiglobe. The remaining 13.8% will be free floating on the ADX. The company said it expected the deal to close in 2024.

OCI will sell its 50% plus one share in Fertiglobe, at a price of 3.2 dirham ($0.87) per share. The agreement includes earn-out mechanisms for 2024 and 2025, based on commodity pricing and free cash flow from Fertiglobe.

Adnoc has worked with OCI since 2018 on Fertiglobe, said Adnoc executive director for the downstream Khaled Salmeen.

Fertiglobe is now the “world’s largest seaborne exporter of ammonia and urea fertilisers. Today’s agreement reinforces Adnoc’s long-term commitment to Fertiglobe and our continued focus on delivering growth and maximising value for the company’s shareholders.”

The deal, Salmeen said, supported Adnoc’s plans to grow in the chemicals and “accelerates our plan to establish a global growth platform for ammonia and clean ammonia”.

Growth plans

OCI executive chairman Nassef Sawiris said the deal would see Fertiglobe find its “optimal long-term home”. Adnoc’s support will provide “significant value creation and exciting growth opportunities”.

OCI aims to continue working with Adnoc on growth projects outside the Middle East, he said. Adnoc and OCI have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on potential ammonia imports into Europe and product distribution.

Sawiris went on to say he would be investing in Fertiglobe via his own private office, NNS Group. This, he said, demonstrates “deep conviction and continued belief in the material value creation that lies ahead for Fertiglobe under Adnoc’s stewardship”.

Fertiglobe shipped the first certified green ammonia in November. It produced green hydrogen in Egypt and will use the feedstock for “near-zero emissions synthetic soda ash – a key ingredient in laundry powder – for Unilever”.

Fertiglobe is working in Egypt with Scatec, Orascom Construction, the Egyptian Electricity Transmission Company and the Sovereign Fund of Egypt. The plan is to be able to produce 15,000 tonnes per year of green hydrogen, feeding into 90,000 tpy of ammonia at the Suez Canal.

The company is also involved in the Ta’ziz 1 million tpy low-carbon ammonia project.

