Oil & Gas / North Sea

Inductosense eyes Aberdeen office as firm doubles size and sales

By Andrew Dykes
15/12/2023, 2:47 pm
© Supplied by InductosenseInductosense's WAND system being used in the field.
Inductosense says it has undergone significant growth over the past year, with plans now afoot to open an Aberdeen office in 2024.

The Bristol-based firm, which specialises in ultrasonic sensor technologies for corrosion monitoring, reports that the past 12 months have seen sales more than double.

In response, it has more than doubled its headcount – taking on new staff across software, robotics, production and operations.

Its “rapid growth trajectory” is set to continue in 2024, with the company now planning to open an office in Aberdeen some time next year, where it currently has two employees. Potential office locations and recruitment plans were not disclosed.

It also operates across the globe via a network of partners and in-country managers.

Growth this year follows a recent funding round led by Aramco’s Ventures arm, which saw the company raise more than $10 million.

It said the investment would help further develop and expand its WAND system, an embeddable wall thickness monitoring system used to detect and evaluate corrosion.

Inductosense says the technology enables accurate, repeatable measurements “at a fraction of the cost and time” of other methods.

The company’s solutions are now in use with a number of major operators, and have proven to reduce maintenance costs, extend asset lifespans, and enhancing safety across a wide range of industries, including the chemical, nuclear and mining sectors.

Success with WAND includes a $1m contract award this year to develop a subsea version of the system, following numerous successful trials and approvals from major operators.

CEO Matt Butcher commented: “I am very proud of what the team has achieved over the past year with thousands of sensors deployed worldwide, a number of new products and the capacity to really scale our manufacturing.

“We welcome our new staff members who share our customer centric approach and passion for innovation!”

