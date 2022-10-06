Europe set to repeat gas mistakes of the past

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Middle East / Pipelines

Europe set to repeat gas mistakes of the past

Europe has a history of energy policy failures that it is showing few signs of correcting, according to Israeli energy expert Gina Cohen.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
06/10/2022, 7:00 am Updated: 06/10/2022, 10:56 am
Rig Ensco 8506 appraisal drilling in the huge Leviathan gas field offshore Israel

An over reliance on Russian gas has caught out Europe, Cohen said this week. The continent has “failed to do shale gas, is going back on nuclear, has failed to drill for conventional gas and is failing to enter long-term contracts with new suppliers”, Cohen said.

The emphasis on striking short-term deals only for new supplies, rather than allowing a longer-term place for gas in the energy mix, has continued to hobble the continent.

“In my view it’s very likely that Europe will continue making the mistakes of the past,” Cohen said.

There is little the EU can do in the short term on its energy problems, beyond reducing use. “There will be higher prices and a lower standard of living. And next winter will be worse,” she said.

In the medium term, reconsidering domestic supply options and striking long-term deals for imports offers the most straightforward solution.

“The most reliable source of gas is via pipelines,” Cohen said. “A gas pipeline cannot be diverted somewhere else.”

One such source of additional gas would be the East Mediterranean, she said, with Israel host to a number of discoveries.

Cohen put the volume of gas available in the East Med at around 800 billion cubic metres, of which 400 bcm may lie in Israel.

To exploit this resource will need investment from the ground up, though. “There is no infrastructure to get this extra gas to Europe. It has not been developed – and will not be until it has a contract.”

Options on the table

Cohen set out two pipeline plans and two LNG plans.

“The easiest and quickest is to build a pipe from Israel and Cyprus to Egypt’s LNG facilities,” she said. A second LNG option would be to install a floating LNG vessel offshore Israel.

Alternatively, a pipe could run from the East Med into Turkey and then into Europe. Or, even more ambitiously, investors could build a pipeline direct from Israel under the sea into Europe.

For any of these plans to work, the Israeli regulators would need to approve, companies would need to invest and offtakers would need to sign long-term contracts. To build a subsea pipeline would be beyond a company’s resources so this would require major European financial support, Cohen said.

A pipeline might carry 10 bcm per year, perhaps ramping up to 20 bcm. An FLNG option might export 5 bcm. These volumes are not sufficient alone to turn the tide of Russian gas shortfalls. East Med exports could work as part of the solution, though.

“For sellers LNG is the better option as it’s less of a risk. For buyers, the better option is a pipeline. Will [Europe] take either? I don’t know.”

