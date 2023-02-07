Deadly Turkish earthquake disrupts oil exports

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Middle East / Pipelines

Deadly Turkish earthquake disrupts oil exports

The BTC pipeline carries about 1 million bpd, of which 400,000 bpd comes from Kurdistan.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
07/02/2023, 9:14 am
Photo of Ed Reed
Turkey news.

The devastating earthquake in Turkey halted exports via the key Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline although it is thought to be close to restarting.

A 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit Gaziantep, in Turkey, early on Monday morning. A second shake, of 7.5 magnitude, struck around 10 hours later.

The recent death toll is thought to be 4,900 in Turkey and Syria, although there is still much uncertainty. In addition to the impact of the earthquake on infrastructure, temperatures are low, raising further risks for people trapped in rubble.

Turkey’s Botas initially said there had been no damage to oil pipelines. It closed the BTC later on Monday.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum (GKP) said today that the link to Ceyhan had been suspended. Operations at the Ceyhan terminal are on hold during inspections for possible damage.

GKP said the earthquakes had not damaged its production facilities and wells. Furthermore, its staff are also safe.

The company noted it had storage that would allow production at a “curtailed rate” for the next few days. Should the stoppage continue, though, it would need to suspend production until the pipeline could resume taking away oil.

“We are closely monitoring the situation and will provide further updates as the situation develops,” the company said, sending its thoughts to those affected by the tragedy.

Bloomberg has reported this morning that the BTC is expected to restart. The news agency quoted an unnamed official as saying that Botas had completed checks and that exports would restart shortly.

BTC exports were running at around 1 million barrels per day. Around 400,000 bpd comes from Kurdistan, with oil revenues playing a crucial part in the autonomous region’s budget.

Local supplies

Botas said it also had teams in the field working on restoring gas pipelines, it said.

“Our teams are in the field under extremely difficult weather and terrain conditions”, Botas said. “Our efforts continue to provide safe gas flows to our citizens in co-ordination with the gas distribution companies.”

