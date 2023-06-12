New refinery planned for Hamriyah free zone

An error occurred. Please try again.

India’s Infinite Mining & Energy intends to build a 10,000 barrel per day refinery in Sharjah’s free zone.

The Hamriyah Free Zone Authority (HFZA) announced Infinite’s plan. The company intends to build a “state-of-the-art multifunctional oil refinery”, the authority said.

It cited an agreement signed by HFZA director Saud Salim Al Mazrouei and Infinite’s managing director Bilal Merchant.

The Indian company has signed up a 200,000 square foot plot of land in the HFZA.

“This remarkable expansion not only reinforces HFZA’s leadership in the oil and energy sector but also reflects our significant role as the preferred investment destination for heavy industry and the petrochemical industry,” it said.

Al Mazrouei said the free zone had become a “vital contributor” to Sharjah’s economy.

“Infinite’s new facility will be a significant addition to the emirate’s burgeoning economic landscape through its production volume, which caters to the demand for energy products and derivatives for both existing and future industrial projects,” he continued.

Infinite’s Merchant said the company had begun working at the HFZA in 2018.

Once complete, the facility should “create over 100 job opportunities for technicians and workers”, he said.