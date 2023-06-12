Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Oil & Gas / Middle East / Refining

New refinery planned for Hamriyah free zone

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
12/06/2023, 10:12 am
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by HFZAPicture shows; HFZA. Sharjah. Supplied by HFZA Date; Unknown
Picture shows; HFZA. Sharjah. Supplied by HFZA Date; Unknown

India’s Infinite Mining & Energy intends to build a 10,000 barrel per day refinery in Sharjah’s free zone.

The Hamriyah Free Zone Authority (HFZA) announced Infinite’s plan. The company intends to build a “state-of-the-art multifunctional oil refinery”, the authority said.

It cited an agreement signed by HFZA director Saud Salim Al Mazrouei and Infinite’s managing director Bilal Merchant.

© Supplied by HFZA
Picture shows; HFZA director Saud Salim Al Mazrouei and Infinite’s managing director Bilal Merchant.

The Indian company has signed up a 200,000 square foot plot of land in the HFZA.

“This remarkable expansion not only reinforces HFZA’s leadership in the oil and energy sector but also reflects our significant role as the preferred investment destination for heavy industry and the petrochemical industry,” it said.

Al Mazrouei said the free zone had become a “vital contributor” to Sharjah’s economy.

“Infinite’s new facility will be a significant addition to the emirate’s burgeoning economic landscape through its production volume, which caters to the demand for energy products and derivatives for both existing and future industrial projects,” he continued.

Infinite’s Merchant said the company had begun working at the HFZA in 2018.

Once complete, the facility should “create over 100 job opportunities for technicians and workers”, he said.

