International Seaways sells Qatari FSOs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Middle East / Rigs & Vessels

International Seaways sells Qatari FSOs

NYSE-listed International Seaways has completed the sale of a 50% stake in two FSOs in Qatar to Euronav.
By Ed Reed
08/06/2022, 1:03 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by EuronavAn aerial shot of an FSO in dark blue waters
NYSE-listed International Seaways has completed the sale of a 50% stake in two FSOs in Qatar to Euronav. Picture shows; FSO Asia. Qatar. Supplied by Euronav Date; 06/06/2010

NYSE-listed International Seaways has completed the sale of a 50% stake in two FSOs in Qatar to Euronav.

The total price paid is $300 million, with International Seaways to receive $140mn in cash, after adjusting for working capital and expenses.

“Our participation in the FSO joint venture with Euronav has provided stable cash flows for more than 11 years for International Seaways and its predecessor,” said the company’s president and CEO Lois Zabrocky.

It has been working on ways to raise cash from the JV, she continued, in order to support the long-term strategy.

“Over the last five years, [the plan] has included a transformational merger and vessel purchases at cyclical lows, maintaining a strong balance sheet and returning nearly $100 million in capital to shareholders since the start of 2020. We thank Euronav for their partnership, and we are confident that they will continue to operate these vessels with the highest standards.”

International Seaways also doubled its cash dividend for the second quarter, to $0.12 per share.

North Oil Co. (NOC), the operator of the Al Shaheen field, has approved the sale. NOC involves TotalEnergies and QatarEnergy (QE). The two FSOs have been on the Al Shaheen field since 2010.

Euronav CEO Hugo De Stoop said the deal was “an important strategic milestone”. It has operated the vessels for many years, De Stoop said, “and it makes sense now for us to assume full economic control. International Seaways has been a strong and reliable partner since 2008 and we are grateful for their support.”

The contracts for the FSOs highlight Euronav’s aim to move beyond simply transporting crude oil. Such FSO contracts provide “superior returns on capital”, he said.

Charm offensive

International Seaways had a fleet of 80 vessels, including 13 VLCCs and 13 Suezmaxes.

In April, the company said it was selling the last four of its Handysize vessels, for $24mn. It also sold two Panamax vessels for scrap, receiving around $16mn.

The company has found itself under pressure from shipping magnate John Fredriksen and Seatankers Group. The latter has a stake of around 16% in International Seaways and is agitating for change, in addition to the appointment of two additional directors.

International Seaways said it would consider Fredriksen’s proposal. However, it also adopted a poison pill strategy to prevent Seatankers from gaining control without paying a premium.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts