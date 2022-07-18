UK stumps up another £2mn for Yemen’s floating oil threat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Middle East / Rigs & Vessels

UK stumps up another £2mn for Yemen’s floating oil threat

The UK will provide another £2 million to help the FSO Safer, a deteriorating vessel holding around 1 million barrels of oil offshore Yemen.
By Ed Reed
18/07/2022, 4:21 pm
© Supplied by United Nations / DavA decaying red and blue ship
Picture shows; The FSO Safer. Yemen. Supplied by United Nations / David Gressly Date; Unknown

The United Nations launched a project to raise cash in May. The plan requires $80mn for the first phase.

The UK committed £4mn initially, bringing its total to $6mn.

Minister for the Middle East Amanda Milling announced the £2mn boost today.

“A major oil spill from the Safer oil tanker would create an ecological disaster in the Red Sea and exacerbate the dire humanitarian crisis in Yemen,” Milling said.

“The UK is stepping up our support to resolve this crisis. The UN are ready to implement an emergency operation but the international community must increase funding to allow them to get started.”

Milling announced the additional cash at a meeting today with representatives from Oman, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and the US.

Of the $80mn required, $60mn has now been pledged.

The first phase of the project involves removing the oil from the FSO onto a leased vessel, which should take around four months. This will allow repairs and maintenance on the Safer.

In the longer term, the plan is to install a replacement tanker. The statement from the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) said it was among the largest tankers in the world.

In May, the UK pledged £4 million pounds to the appeal.

Slow process

UN representative to Yemen David Gressly, when launching the appeal, said work needed to start by the beginning of June. By September or October, winds and currents will make it increasingly dangerous to carry out the lightering.

Boskalis has been named as the company likely to carry out the work, using its Smit unit.

The second phase, of chartering a new vessel to replace the Safer, would cost another $64mn.

The International Crisis Group (ICG) has said the “calculation is simple”. The world can spend $80mn to carry out the first phase. Or it can risk an environmental disaster that may costs “billions upon billions”.

The $80mn is not a gift to the Houthi rebels, it said. Rather this is “an essential act of protecting their strategic interests and economic wellbeing, as well as the fragile ecology of the Red Sea basin”.

