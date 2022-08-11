Adnoc awards $1bn barge contract to Adnoc L&S

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Middle East / Rigs & Vessels

Adnoc awards $1bn barge contract to Adnoc L&S

Adnoc has awarded a $1.17 billion contract to its Adnoc Logistics & Services (L&S) unit to provide 13 self-propelled jack-up barges.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
11/08/2022, 8:11 am
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by ADNOCAdnoc electrification
The Upper Zakum artificial island

The contract will run for five years. Adnoc said this would help deliver its 5 million barrel per day by 2030 target.

In addition to the barges, Adnoc will hire manpower and equipment, it said. They will work on rig-less intervention and drilling operations. They will also provide topside maintenance and integrity restoration.

More than 80% of the contract’s value will stay in the United Arab Emirates. This is in line with Adnoc’s in-country value (ICV) programme.

Adnoc Offshore CEO Ahmad Saqer Al Suwaidi said Adnoc L&S had a “proven track record in the industry and … best-in-class expertise”. The jack-up barges are ready, he said, helping Adnoc “drive efficiencies and flexibility while cementing ADNOC’s position as a leading low cost and low carbon energy producer. Critically, the award enables very high ICV, which can stimulate new business opportunities to support the growth and diversification of UAE’s economy in line with the directives of our wise Leadership.”

Adnoc noted it had opted to sign one contract covering all its required services, rather than operationally specific awards. This, it said, was in line with its smart approach to centralised procurement.

Adnoc L&S CEO Captain Abdulkareem Al Masabi welcomed the contact. “These vessels represent an important opportunity for growth and diversification for Adnoc L&S and will be a critical enabler of Adnoc Offshore’s growth.”

