UN signs up Euronav to take crude from ailing Yemeni disaster

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Middle East / Rigs & Vessels

UN signs up Euronav to take crude from ailing Yemeni disaster

The UN has raised $95 million for the work, of which it has received $75mn. Work in the emergency phase is budgeted at $129mn.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
10/03/2023, 9:39 am Updated: 10/03/2023, 9:40 am
Photo of Ed Reed
A tanker has been attacked in a Saudi harbour, while the rebel Yemeni government has approved a UN team to inspect the FSO Safer.
This satellite image provided by Manar Technologies taken June 17, 2020, shows the FSO Safer tanker moored off Ras Issa port, in Yemen. (Maxar Technologies via AP)

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has bought a VLCC from Euronav to prevent a catastrophe offshore Yemen.

The FSO Safer has been decaying in the Red Sea for some years. The vessel holds around 1 million barrels of crude – and as decay mounts, the risks of a calamitous spill mount.

The deal sees the UNDP secure an unnamed tanker from Euronav. The VLCC will go to drydock for modifications and maintenance before heading to Yemen. There, it will moor next to the FSO Safer around 9 km offshore, for the cargo to be transferred.

The shipping company agreed to operate the VLCC, during the transfer and for at least nine months afterwards.

The UNDP said the vessel was already in drydock and that it would arrive off the Ras Isa peninsula in early May.

The purchase “marks the beginning of the operational phase of the UN-coordinated plan to safely remove the oil from the Safer and avoid the risk of an environmental and humanitarian disaster on a massive scale”, said UNDP administrator Achim Steiner.

The operation is “very challenging and complex”, he continued.

Euronav CEO Hugo De Stoop welcomed the UN work. The company was “providing an appropriate vessel but also necessary expertise from our operational staff to support the salvage procedure”. The work “reflects our wider sustainability and environmental credentials. The Ocean is our environment, let’s protect it.”

Boskalis’ SMIT salvage unit has a contract from UNDP to remove the oil and prepare the Safer for towing to a green salvage yard.

Budgeting

The UN’s David Gressly in Yemen expressed the hope that the work would see oil removed from the Safer “within the next three to four months. But we still urgently need funding to implement the plan and prevent disaster.”

The UN has raised $95 million for the work, of which it has received $75mn. Work in the emergency phase is budgeted at $129mn.

Originally, the UN put the cost of the first phase at $80mn. This, it said, would cover salvage work and a VLCC for 18 months.

UNDP noted that while there was “significant support” for the plan, costs had increased. The war in Ukraine has driven up vessel prices, it said.

The Yemeni conflict has prevented maintenance on the FSO Safer since 2015. The UNDP has said there is an “imminent risk it could explode or break apart, which would have disastrous effects on the region”.

An oil spill from the vessel would likely heighten the food crisis in Yemen, while also disrupting shipping through the Bab el-Mandeb strait, which leads to the Suez Canal. Cleaning up such an oil spill would cost an estimated $20 billion, with a cost in the billions for disrupted trade.

The UN is re-launching a crowdfunding appeal, originally set out in 2021. It can be found here: www.un.org/StopRedSeaSpill.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts