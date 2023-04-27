US calls on Iran to release oil tanker seized in Gulf of Oman

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Middle East / Rigs & Vessels

US calls on Iran to release oil tanker seized in Gulf of Oman

By Bloomberg
27/04/2023, 3:13 pm
A gas flame burns from a pipe close to an offshore oil platform in the Persian Gulf's Salman Oil Field, operated by the National Iranian Offshore Oil Co., near Lavan island, Iran. Photographer: Ali Mohammadi/Bloomberg
The US called for the immediate release of an oil tanker it says Iran seized in international waters on Thursday.

The Marshall Islands-flagged vessel Advantage Sweet issued a distress call as it was being seized by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy in the Gulf of Oman, the US Navy said in a statement.

“Iran’s actions are contrary to international law and disruptive to regional security and stability,” it said. “The Iranian government should immediately release the oil tanker.”

The Gulf of Oman is among the world’s most important bodies of water for the transport of oil, linked to the Persian Gulf, and through it, some of the region’s biggest crude producers. In recent years, tensions among governments in the Middle East have heightened the risk for ships, with some of them turning off their transponders as they navigate their way around the Arabian peninsula.

In the past two years, Iran has seized at least five commercial vessels in the Middle East, according to the US. The Navy’s 5th Fleet, which patrols the region, is monitoring the situation.

The Advantage Sweet was semi-laden with oil, having loaded a partial cargo of refined products in Kuwait, according to tanker-tracking data compiled by Bloomberg. Fixtures information show the vessel was chartered by Chevron, and its ultimate destination was the US Gulf Coast.

The tanker was most recently signaling South Africa, according to the last satellite location received Thursday. It’s owner is listed as SPDB Financial Leasing, part of Shanghai Pudong Development Bank.

