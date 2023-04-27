De Ruyter and the Eskom files come under fire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition

De Ruyter and the Eskom files come under fire

“We are deeply concerned about reports that the erstwhile CEO solicited funds from unknown sources that were channelled through Business Leadership,” the ANC said. The organisation should “reveal how much was paid to apartheid era agents” the statement continued.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
27/04/2023, 3:15 pm
Former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter has spoken to the South African parliament – but declined to name senior politicians alleged to be complicit in corruption.

Meanwhile, questions have been raised in the country’s media about de Ruyter’s investigation into Eskom.

News24 said the files prepared on Eskom were written by an apartheid-era security official, Tony Oosthuizen. The report, the news agency said, is “effectively worthless”. The report contains wild and untested allegations, News24 said, claiming it had seen the files and opted not to publish them because of concerns over their veracity.

George Fivaz Forensic and Risk (GFFR) carried out an “off the books” investigation, costing 50 million rand ($2.7mn). The report names Minister Gwede Mantashe and former deputy president David Mabuza.

News24 said the “wild and uncorroborated allegations” on the two does “not provide any evidence for the claims that Mabuza and Mantashe are involved in this criminality”.

As News24 noted, while the allegations in the report are unsubstantiated, Eskom clearly has a wide-ranging corruption problem.

The security company hired Oosthuizen and was funded by various business organisations, including Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA).

Unknown sources

The governing African National Congress (ANC) noted the debunking of the Eskom report. De Ruyter’s allegations are “even more questionable”, the ANC said. The party called for voters to trust the ANC ahead of the elections in 2024.

During questioning at the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (SCOPA), de Ruyter said he had shared his concerns with Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan and presidential advisor Sydney Mufamadi. De Ruyter declined to share the names of alleged corrupt politicians.

Following de Ruyter’s testimony, SCOPA said it would call Gordhan and Mufamadi to shed light on the affairs.

However, de Ruyter did reiterate previous claims around criminal cartels. “There have been 43 arrests”, the former CEO said, “some progress has been made.”

