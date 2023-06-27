Italian contractor Saipem wins $550m rig contracts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Middle East / Rigs & Vessels

Italian contractor Saipem wins $550m rig contracts

Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
27/06/2023, 6:58 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Supplied by SaipemSaipem

Saipem (BIT: SPM) has been awarded a pair of offshore drilling contracts worth a total of $550 million.

In Saudi Arabia the firm has secured a 10-year extension for the Perro Negro 7 jack-up drilling rig.

The new deal, kicking off in the second half of the year, will keep Saipem drilling for Saudi Aramco into 2033.

“The 10-year extension is a record duration in the area, which in the past had only been granted to an international contractor on limited occasions, and further strengthens Saipem’s strategic positioning in the drilling segment,” said the Milan-listed firm.

“After having recently expanded its presence in the area from three rigs in 2021 to seven expected at the end of 2023 thanks to the acquisition of various multi-year contracts, with this contract renewal Saipem sees, once again recognition of its commitment to executing projects efficiently with attention to safety and the environment in the main “shallow water” market worldwide.”

In the Mediterranean, it has won a contract for its Scarabeo 9 for a six-month deal plus an option period.

The operators and locations have not been disclosed.

Saipem said the contract confirms its “solid positioning in the Mediterranean drilling market, an area which has been characterized over the years by appreciable stability and is expected to be able to contribute to keeping fleet utilization rates high”.

Last month, the firm won work in the UK North Sea to remove the EnQuest Thistle Alpha platform using its Saipem 7000 heavy lift vessel.

