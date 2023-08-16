Transocean Barents arrives in Lebanon for Total drilling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Middle East / Rigs & Vessels

Transocean Barents arrives in Lebanon for Total drilling

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
16/08/2023, 2:06 pm
© Supplied by Transoceanwell slot north sea drilling
Transocean Barents.

The Transocean Barents has arrived at Block 9 in Lebanon, with drilling expected to start soon for TotalEnergies. It plans to begin drilling the Sidon South well this quarter.

The French company held a ceremony marking the arrival of the rig and a first helicopter at Beirut airport.

The Transocean Barents rig has arrived in Lebanon for TotalEnergies, ahead of drilling on Block 9 © Supplied by TotalEnergies' Romai
Picture shows; Welcoming the Transocean Barents to Lebanon. Beirut. Supplied by TotalEnergies’ Romain de la Martiniere Date; 16/08/2023

TotalEnergies EP Cyprus and country chair managing director Romain de la Martiniere, on LinkedIn, confirmed the arrival.

The site visit included Minister of Energy and Water Walid Fayad and Minister of Public Works and Transport Ali Hamie, in addition to Lebanese Petroleum Administration (LPA) representatives.

The progress demonstrates the company’s plans, de la Martiniere said, as set out in January 2023.

Drill plans

The rig arrived this morning, according to data from Marine Traffic.

According to the environmental impact assessment (EIA), two wells may be drilled during the exploration phase. The operator will drill the first well in the bottom corner of Block 9, close to the Israeli border.

Transocean has reported the day rate for the rig is $365,000 under the one-well contract. There are three more one-well options, with rates varying from $350,000 to $390,000. The Transocean Barents left Norway on July 21.

Total is expected to exercise one of the options through leasing the rig on to Eni, for a well in Cyprus.

Total has chartered the Campos Tide, Demarest Tide and Highland Defender PSVs from Tidewater to support the rig.

QatarEnergy (QE) joined the Block 9 group in January this year, taking a 30% stake in Blocks 4 and 9. Total and Eni each have 35%. Water depths range from 1,400 to 1,800 metres.

The EIA filed earlier this year said the group did not have plans for further drilling in Block 4. A first well was drilled on Block 4 in early 2020.

The LPA is currently holding a licensing round. It was due to close on June 26 but the agency pushed it back until October 2.

