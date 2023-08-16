Global Energy Group subsidiary starts work on multi-million-pound offshore wind farm deal

Global Wind Projects (GWP) has started work at Port of Dundee on its first offshore wind pre-assembly contract under a multi-million-pound deal.

It is the firm’s biggest order since it was launched in 2021.

GWP, part of Inverness and Aberdeen-based Global Energy Group (GEG), said the work was creating more than 30 jobs and providing employment for 90 people.

Working for Spanish company Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy at Port of Dundee, GWP has been tasked with the delivery of a total of 54 turbine towers for the Neart na Gaoithe (NnG) offshore wind farm being built about 10 miles off the coast of Fife.

It is responsible for providing cranes, installation workers and, in partnership with port operator Forth Ports, ground transportation.

Fledgling firm’s boss says it already has a ‘great reputation’

GWP general manager Ryan Burke said: “We have already built a great reputation for providing full scope crane and installation services to the onshore renewables sector and look forward to applying those capabilities and high standards to the offshore sector. We have recently started work on the project and are pleased to have created 30 new skilled jobs to assist with the delivery.”

The 450 megawatt NnG wind farm is a joint venture between EDF Renewables UK, part of French company EDF Group, and Ireland’s ESB Energy. It is expected to become fully operational during 2024, ultimately supplying enough low carbon electricity for around 375,000 homes.

Siemens Gamesa announced a deal to supply the turbines in 2019. Successful installation of the first machine was announced last month.

Port of Dundee is the assembly and marshalling facility for the wind farm.

The turbines are being transported from there to the 40.5 square mile development.

NnG project director Matthias Haag said GWP was playing a “critical role at a very important stage” of the build-out.

He added: “Their involvement demonstrates once again our collective commitment to ensure the Scottish supply chain benefits from the project, creating yet more high quality jobs for Scotland.”

Wind energy services firm ultimately controlled by Roy MacGregor

GWP is a division of Aberdeen-based GEG subsidiary Global Port Services (GPS), with bases in the Granite City, Invergordon, Port of Nigg and Glasgow.

Specialising in the installation and maintenance of both onshore and offshore wind turbines, the business was launched in response to rapid growth in the UK renewable energy sector. Although incorporated in 2021, the firm was formally unveiled last year.

The company’s ultimate parent, GEG, is controlled by Highland entrepreneur Roy MacGregor.

GWP and GPS aim to deliver a “seamless” crane and installation service for new wind farms, backed up by “experienced and skilled” teams, as well as a modern crane fleet.