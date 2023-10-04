Adnoc targets EV battery reuse to power drilling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Middle East / Rigs & Vessels

Adnoc targets EV battery reuse to power drilling

“The compact nature of the system will allow for convenient deployment to remote locations, helping Adnoc to cut emissions from its off-grid production activities,” said Power I.D.’s founder Naser Abu Daqqa.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
04/10/2023, 8:47 am
Photo of Ed Reed
© Edward Reed/DCT MediaSunset scene with parachute in air and giant flag on a building in background
Picture shows; Abu Dhabi. Abu Dhabi. Edward Reed/DCT Media Date; 04/11/2022

Adnoc has launched a trial to reuse batteries from electric vehicles to power its remote work, such as drilling.

The Abu Dhabi focused company will work with Germany’s Power I.D. on the battery energy storage system. The EV batteries would otherwise have been discarded.

The battery plan will involve the use of a 20-foot long container, which can provide up to 2 MW. The company will be able to move the container – built in the UAE – from site to site.

Using batteries will allow Adnoc to cut diesel consumption for drilling. The company said it might reduce carbon emissions by up to 25% and reduce energy expenditure by 50%.

“Leveraging innovative technology and partnerships is a key pillar in Adnoc’s strategy to achieve net zero emissions by 2045,” said chief technology officer Sophie Hildebrand.

“The Battery Energy Storage System is a cutting-edge innovation that will enhance efficiency and allow us to continue decarbonising our operations.”

The battery container holds 24 batteries, linked up with silicon carbide converters. The system includes a liquid cooling technology and an autonomous control system. Batteries become less efficient in high temperatures, posing challenges for conventional energy storage in the desert.

“The compact nature of the system will allow for convenient deployment to remote locations, helping Adnoc to cut emissions from its off-grid production activities,” said Power I.D.’s founder Naser Abu Daqqa.

Adnoc said it had also established the Battery Center of Excellence in the UAE, at the Adnoc Research and Innovation Center (ADRIC). This will work on new cell technologies and more battery energy systems.

Adnoc aims to cut carbon intensity by 25% by 2030.

Efficiency

Speaking at Adipec this week, Halliburton CEO Jeff Miller talked up the benefits of an electrified frack fleet. In addition to reducing emissions, he said, it also provides a lower cost for customers.

“It’s not an effective solution if it costs more. An electric fleet has also turned out to be much more efficient.” Halliburton, he said, expected to have a 100% electrified frack fleet within three to five years.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts