Global floating offshore pipeline grows 32% as 29,000 UK jobs predicted

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind

Global floating offshore pipeline grows 32% as 29,000 UK jobs predicted

By Ryan Duff
04/10/2023, 10:21 am Updated: 04/10/2023, 10:21 am
© Supplied by Flotation EnergyA floating wind turbine, similar to those that will make up the Green Volt development.
A floating wind turbine, similar to those that will make up the Green Volt development.

A report by RenewableUK has found that the global floating offshore wind pipeline has seen a 32% increase over the last 12 months.

The news comes as Renewable UK kick off its Floating Offshore Wind conference in Aberdeen.

RenewableUK outlined that the UK is currently the second-highest producer of floating offshore wind and that the power source will represent over half of the UK’s offshore wind generation by 2050.

This will generate around £43.6 billion in economic value and create more than 29,000 jobs, says the industry body.

The group found that capacity has grown from 185 gigawatts a year ago to 244GW in 2023 and the number of projects has gone up from 230 to 285 in the same timeframe.

The pipeline includes projects at any stage: fully operational, under construction, approved, in the planning system awaiting a decision or at an early stage of development.

Global Floating wind rankings

Currently, there are 227 megawatts of floating wind are fully operational across 14 projects in 7 countries.

Norway has the most with three projects generating 94MW.

The UK falls just behind Norway with 80MW being generated by two projects, Portugal has 25MW coming from one project and China is fourth with 19MW across three projects.

RenewableUK’s chief executive and co-chair of the Floating Wind Taskforce, Dan McGrail, said: “This report shows that although the UK is a world leader in floating wind, other countries are eyeing the massive economic opportunity offered by this innovative technology and are determined to get a slice of the action.

“The international competition for investment is intensifying rapidly.”

‘We urgently need a step-change from our partners in Government’

The report shows that demand for floating foundations is expected to ramp up with the potential for 472 in the UK by the end of 2032.

RenewableUK also forecasts a potential for 1,369 floating foundations in Europe and 1,924 for projects globally by the end of the same year.

RenewableUK believes that the Government’s target of reaching 5GW of floating wind in UK waters by 2030 remains achievable, but the next CfD auction and future rounds must be underpinned by sustainable parameters in order to maximise deployment, drive down costs and incentivise investment in domestic supply chains.

This year’s CfD round proved difficult for offshore wind as not a single bid was received regarding work for the green technology.

Mr McGrails added: “We urgently need a step-change from our partners in Government to ensure that this cutting-edge industry can attract billions in investment to boost deployment and build up new supply chains, rather than focussing solely on a race to the bottom on prices.

“To ensure that the UK seizes the industrial benefits of developing state-of-the-art technology and revitalising ports around the country, we need to see sustainable prices to enable stepping-stone projects to go ahead in a successful auction next year, and every year going forward.

“Leveraging these projects will enable us to replicate the cost reductions we’ve seen in fixed-foundation offshore wind, as well as catalysing supply chain development. We’re determined to make the 2020s a decade of acceleration for floating wind”.

Recommended for you

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts