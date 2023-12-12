Houthis hit Norwegian tanker with missile, but no casualties

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Middle East / Rigs & Vessels

Houthis hit Norwegian tanker with missile, but no casualties

US Central Command reported the Strinda was attacked at 4 pm EST on December 11. It reported an anti-ship cruise missile struck the vessel while passing through Bab-el-Mandeb.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
12/12/2023, 11:33 am
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by US CentcomUSS Carney, which has come under fire from Yemen
Yemen's Houthi group has struck a Norwegian tanker with a naval missile, causing a fire but no casualties. Picture shows; Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Carney. ALEXANDRIA, Egypt . Supplied by US Centcom Date; 16/01/2017

Yemen’s Houthi group has struck a Norwegian tanker with a naval missile, causing a fire but no casualties.

US Central Command reported the Strinda was attacked at 4 pm EST on December 11. It reported an anti-ship cruise missile struck the vessel while passing through Bab-el-Mandeb.

“There were no US ships in the vicinity at the time of the attack, but the USS Mason responded to the MT Strinda’s mayday call and is currently rendering assistance,” the US statement said.

The Iran-backed Houthi group said Strinda was “loaded with oil” and was on its way to the “Israeli entity”. Posting on social media, Houthi representative Yahya Sare’e said the group had prevented several ships from passing through the area in the last two days.

The Houthi armed forces “will not hesitate to target any ship that violates what was stated in the previous statements”, he said. The group intends to prevent all ships from transiting to Israeli ports “until they bring in the food and medicine that our steadfast brothers in the Gaza Strip need”.

According to Marine Traffic, the Strinda was heading from Malaysia to the Suez Canal, due to arrive on December 15. It is not clear that the vessel was actually heading to Israel. Kpler has reported the Strinda was on its way to Italy.

The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) reports 8.8 million barrels per day transited Bab-el-Mandeb in the first half of the year. In 2022, this was only 7.1mn bpd.

Attacks on the rise

The number of attacks from Houthi territory on shipping has been increasing in the last few weeks.

The USS Mason responded to an attack on the MV Central Park on November 26. A ballistic missile was fired towards the two ships, from Houthi-controlled areas, on November 27.

On November 29, Houthi forces launched an Iranian-made drone towards the USS Carney. The warship shot the drone down.

The US reported four attacks on three commercial vessels on December 3, in the southern Red Sea. Houthi forces fired two ballistic missiles at the MV Unity Explorer, one of which hit. They fired more missiles at the MV Number 9 and the MV Sophie II. The USS Carney shot down three drones.

The French armed forces reported the Languedoc frigate had shot down two drones on December 9, offshore Yemen. The drones were targeting the Languedoc, it reported.

The US said the attacks were a “direct threat to international commerce and maritime security”. It said the attacks were carried out by the Houthis in Yemen, but that Iran had “fully enabled” them. The United States will consider all appropriate responses in full coordination with its international allies and partners.”

The Houthis are fighting the Saudi Arabia-backed Yemeni government. The latter held talks yesterday with a military delegation from Saudi, on “discussing the readiness of Yemeni coast guard and its efforts to secure Yemen sea border from terrorist threats”.

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts