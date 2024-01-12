Oil up and ships warned to stay away after strikes on Yemen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Middle East / Rigs & Vessels

Oil up and ships warned to stay away after strikes on Yemen

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
12/01/2024, 3:57 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by US CentcomUS forces prepare to attack Yemeni sites
Oil prices are up and security companies have warned shippers to avoid the Red Sea, following US and UK military strikes on Yemen. Picture shows; US forces attacking Yemeni positions. Red Sea. Supplied by US Centcom Date; 12/01/2024

Oil prices are up and security companies have warned shippers to avoid the Red Sea, following US and UK military strikes on Yemen.

The aerial assault was carried out overnight. They came in response to an increasing pattern of attacks on shipping around Yemen.

A number of groups, including the Combined Maritime Forces (CMF) and security company Dryad Global, have warned shippers to avoid the Red Sea. Dryad said clients should suspend operations in the area for the next 72 hours.

The CMF said ships should avoid Bab-el-Mandeb. Ships should consider waiting outside the area until at least January 13, it said.

Intertanko has advised ships to turn off AIS transmission in the area. US forces have said this is how the Houthis are tracking ships. Another option suggested by Intertanko was transiting the area at night, as most attacks have taken place during the day.

© Supplied by US Centcom
Picture shows; US forces attacking Yemeni positions. Supplied by US Centcom Date; 12/01/2024

The US launched Operation Prosperity Guardian on December 18. This aimed to provide security to shipping. The airstrikes last night marked an escalation from this.

A statement from the UK Ministry of Defence described the attack as a “carefully co-ordinated strike” intended to reduce the Houthis’ ability to attack shipping.

Dryad warned that the attacks should make shippers cautious. “The full impact and effectiveness of these airstrikes are still being assessed,” it said. “In the interim, there is a heightened risk of Houthi forces seeking immediate retribution by targeting accessible vessels within their vicinity.”

Response

Indeed, Houthi representatives have already warned of a response. A statement from the group said the US and UK forces had struck 73 targets, including in the capital of Sanaa and four provinces. The attack killed five and injured six of the Houthi armed forces.

“The American and British enemy bears full responsibility for its criminal aggression against our Yemeni people, and it will not go unanswered and unpunished,” the statement continued. It said it would target sites on land and at sea, in defence of Yemen.

The Houthi statement went on to say the group continued to support Palestine and prevent Israeli ships from operating in the area.

Coalition forces had signposted that attacks were coming. As such, they are unlikely to have taken the Houthis by surprise.

The US said the attack had targeted radar systems, air defences and sites for storing and launching unmanned aerial systems, cruise missiles and ballistic missiles.

UK aircraft struck a site at Bani, in northwest Yemen, used to launch drones. Another site was an airfield at Abbs, where Houthis had launched cruise missiles and drones.

