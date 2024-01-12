EU trails its ambitions despite adding record wind farms in 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind

EU trails its ambitions despite adding record wind farms in 2023

By Bloomberg
12/01/2024, 4:01 pm
© Supplied by ABBOffshore wind farm
Offshore wind farm

The European Union built a record number of new wind farms in 2023 but is still trailing its own targets for adding the renewable resource to its energy mix to reach its climate ambitions and cut reliance on Russian gas.

The bloc added some 17 gigawatts of new wind farms last year, according to industry group Wind Europe.

While that’s up more than 7% from 2022, it lags the 30 gigawatts per year pace the group estimates are needed to reach the EU’s climate and energy security goals for this decade.

Wind has struggled in recent years despite the continent’s need to boost the technology.

While solar power soared as consumers used cheap panels to combat rising electricity bills, Europe’s wind industry has been relatively left behind. Turbine makers have lost money and some developers canceled or delayed projects as costs soared.

A turnaround for the sector will be crucial for Europe to cut fossil fuel use. Peak power demand in the region comes during the winter, when the sunshine is weakest.

That will become only more important as a growing share of cars and home heating run on electricity.

Earlier this week, the International Energy Agency cut its forecast for wind power growth in Europe because of bureaucratic delays and limitations of the existing electric grids.

Analysts at BloombergNEF predict wind deployment will dip until 2026 before accelerating in the latter part of the decade.

