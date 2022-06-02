Protestors to hold ‘emergency rallies’ to Stop Jackdaw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Protestors to hold ‘emergency rallies’ to Stop Jackdaw

Activists will hold “emergency rallies” in London and Edinburgh in protest to the regulatory approval of the Shell Jackdaw field.
By Allister Thomas
02/06/2022, 7:28 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Supplied by UpliftStop Jackdaw
Protestors from the Stop Jackdaw campaign in Edinburgh in April.

Activists will hold “emergency rallies” in London and Edinburgh in protest to the regulatory approval of the Shell Jackdaw field.

The energy giant received the green light to proceed with the gas development last night by regulators OPRED and the NSTA.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said the UK must “source more of the gas we need from British waters to protect energy security”.

However the move has drawn the ire of climate protestors, including the Stop Jackdaw group and Greenpeace.

The former claimed it is the largest field to be approved – which is true, for the UK –  since the IEA said the world must not bring on any new oil and gas in order to fight climate change.

Greenpeace claimed the move is “desperate and destructive” and pointed instead to the need to reduce energy waste in households.

Rallies are planned for this afternoon outside UK Government offices in Edinburgh and tomorrow in London outside the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS).

Shell has pointed to Jackdaw gas being used to help justify electrification at the Shearwater hub in the North Sea, bringing down emissions, as well as its link to the Acorn CCS site at St Fergus.

The approval also comes as some six million UK households are reportedly facing blackouts this winter as Europe competes for supply.

The Times reported that limits could be placed on industrial use of gas, including on power stations, causing electricity shortages.

In a statement last night, Shell said: “Having initiated Jackdaw a number of years ago, we welcome the consent received today. We plan to move ahead with the project, which has the potential to produce 6.5% of UK gas production at a time when UK energy security is critically required.

“Responsibly produced, local gas production plays an essential role in the UK’s transition to net zero, will support thousands of jobs and forms part of Shell UK’s broader intent to invest £20 to £25 billion in the UK, with 75% intended for low and zero-carbon products and services.

“However, as we have repeatedly stated this can only happen with a stable fiscal policy and we continue to look to the government for those assurances.”

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts